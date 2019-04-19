Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

40 time: 4.96 seconds

Strengths: A very solid starter all four years at Washington State who has excellent pass-blocking potential at the NFL level . . . Background in basketball has helped with his footwork . . . Had good athletic ability that translates well to his skills.

Weaknesses: Will need to transition to NFL game, especially in run-blocking, where he didn’t have extensive experience in college . . . May need to bulk up a bit to deal with more physical defensive ends.

Quote: On basketball helping his football career: “I’ve always been a basketball player since I was a little kid through my junior year of high school. I think that’s contributed a lot to the whole footwork thing. I honestly didn’t focus so much on getting my feet better, it just kind of happened through basketball, so I really think that can be a good tool on my belt for the next level.”

Height: 6-4

Weight: 302

40 time: 5.12 seconds

Strengths: Very good technician who tries to follow in the footsteps of his favorite NFL lineman — future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas of the Browns . . . Good experience playing left tackle in a big-time program . . . A smart player who also is very tenacious.

Weaknesses: Some teams have expressed concerns about his shorter arms, and believe he may be better suited for guard. It’s a similar conundrum faced by former Giants lineman Justin Pugh, who played both tackle and guard . . . Will need to work to keep weight on.

Projected draft status: First round

Quote: On fighting the stigma of having shorter arms: “If you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years — Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk, just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me — I don’t think that’s necessarily a huge deal. I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game makes me a great player.”

Height: 6-5

Weight: 312

40 time: Did not run at Scouting Combine

Strengths: Prototype build for offensive tackle . . . Noted for his outstanding run-blocking abilities . . . Could probably be a Day 1 starter at right tackle, where he excellent at Florida . . . Did a nice job shedding excess weight early in his college career.

Weaknesses: Will need to continue to keep weight off . . . May need time to adjust if a team is looking for him to play left tackle, where pass-blocking responsibilities are paramount . . . Has had problems with false starts.

Projected draft status: First round.

Quote: Taylor on needing to elevate his game: “In the NFL, it's a grown-man game and you have to go against the top guys every Sunday. So, you know I have to be ready and prepared for big-time players and a big-time game.”

Height: 6-4

Weight: 329

40 time: 5.21 seconds

Strengths: Has the perfect build for an offensive lineman . . . Can play guard if necessary . . . Comes from strong football program at Oklahoma . . . Has very good athleticism that can translate well in the NFL.

Weaknesses: Has some limitations in terms of experience, and will have to play a much more conventional style at the pro level . . . Will need technique work, especially when dealing with more experienced and bigger defensive linemen.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Ford on blocking for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray: “Kind of fun. He makes us look good when we look bad. That helps us out a lot. Playing with Kyler is just like playing with anybody else. He does do some spectacular things, but he's just another player. I respect him.”

Height: 6-3

Weight: 306

40 time: 4.92 seconds

Strengths: A converted tight end and defensive lineman, Bradbury possesses unusual athleticism for an interior offensive lineman . . . Smart, heady player who can be reliably counted on for calling out proper protections . . . Versatility allows him to play guard if necessary.

Weaknesses: Considered smallish by NFL standards, although size not always a prerequisite for elite centers . . . Will need to counter bulkier defensive tackles with consistent leverage.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Bradbury on switching from tight end to defensive line and finally to offensive line: “I moved from tight end to defensive line because I wanted reps, I just wanted to play … And when [North Carolina State Head] Coach Doeren, he made the move [to center] Day 1 of fall camp in 2015. He said, ‘When you do end up starting, you’ll play the whole game.’ I do want to be on the field at all times.”

Height: 6-4

Weight: 308

40 time: 4.91 seconds

Strengths: Very athletic player who is taller than most guards . . . Can be used quite well as a pulling guard . . . Extremely competitive in his approach.

Weaknesses: May need to fill out to deal with bulkier defensive tackles . . . Has played some tackle, but is considered to have shorter arms.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Lindstrom on what he brings to the table: “I am just really passionate about football. I really love it. I try and be accountable to my teammates and just try and compete as hard as I can every single game and be the best player I can be.”