NFL Draft 2019: Scouting the top offensive linemen

Bob Glauber scouts the top offensive linemen in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard runs a

Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 1. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Andre Dillard, T, Washington State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

40 time: 4.96 seconds

Strengths: A very solid starter all four years at Washington State who has excellent pass-blocking potential at the NFL level . . . Background in basketball has helped with his footwork . . . Had good athletic ability that translates well to his skills.

Weaknesses: Will need to transition to NFL game, especially in run-blocking, where he didn’t have extensive experience in college . . . May need to bulk up a bit to deal with more physical defensive ends.

Quote: On basketball helping his football career: “I’ve always been a basketball player since I was a little kid through my junior year of high school. I think that’s contributed a lot to the whole footwork thing. I honestly didn’t focus so much on getting my feet better, it just kind of happened through basketball, so I really think that can be a good tool on my belt for the next level.”

Jonah Williams, T/G, Alabama

Height: 6-4

Weight: 302

40 time: 5.12 seconds

Strengths: Very good technician who tries to follow in the footsteps of his favorite NFL lineman — future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas of the Browns . . . Good experience playing left tackle in a big-time program . . . A smart player who also is very tenacious.

Weaknesses: Some teams have expressed concerns about his shorter arms, and believe he may be better suited for guard. It’s a similar conundrum faced by former Giants lineman Justin Pugh, who played both tackle and guard . . . Will need to work to keep weight on.

Projected draft status: First round

Quote: On fighting the stigma of having shorter arms: “If you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years — Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk, just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me — I don’t think that’s necessarily a huge deal. I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game makes me a great player.”

Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Height: 6-5

Weight: 312

40 time: Did not run at Scouting Combine

Strengths: Prototype build for offensive tackle . . . Noted for his outstanding run-blocking abilities . . . Could probably be a Day 1 starter at right tackle, where he excellent at Florida . . . Did a nice job shedding excess weight early in his college career.

Weaknesses: Will need to continue to keep weight off . . . May need time to adjust if a team is looking for him to play left tackle, where pass-blocking responsibilities are paramount . . . Has had problems with false starts.

Projected draft status: First round. 

Quote: Taylor on needing to elevate his game: “In the NFL, it's a grown-man game and you have to go against the top guys every Sunday. So, you know I have to be ready and prepared for big-time players and a big-time game.”

Cody Ford, T, Oklahoma

Height: 6-4

Weight: 329

40 time: 5.21 seconds

Strengths: Has the perfect build for an offensive lineman . . . Can play guard if necessary . . . Comes from strong football program at Oklahoma . . . Has very good athleticism that can translate well in the NFL.

Weaknesses: Has some limitations in terms of experience, and will have to play a much more conventional style at the pro level . . . Will need technique work, especially when dealing with more experienced and bigger defensive linemen.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2. 

Quote: Ford on blocking for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray: “Kind of fun. He makes us look good when we look bad. That helps us out a lot. Playing with Kyler is just like playing with anybody else. He does do some spectacular things, but he's just another player. I respect him.”

Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

Height: 6-3

Weight: 306

40 time: 4.92 seconds

Strengths: A converted tight end and defensive lineman, Bradbury possesses unusual athleticism for an interior offensive lineman . . . Smart, heady player who can be reliably counted on for calling out proper protections . . . Versatility allows him to play guard if necessary.

Weaknesses: Considered smallish by NFL standards, although size not always a prerequisite for elite centers . . . Will need to counter bulkier defensive tackles with consistent leverage.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2. 

Quote: Bradbury on switching from tight end to defensive line and finally to offensive line: “I moved from tight end to defensive line because I wanted reps, I just wanted to play … And when [North Carolina State Head] Coach Doeren, he made the move [to center] Day 1 of fall camp in 2015. He said, ‘When you do end up starting, you’ll play the whole game.’ I do want to be on the field at all times.”

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Height: 6-4

Weight: 308

40 time: 4.91 seconds

Strengths: Very athletic player who is taller than most guards . . . Can be used quite well as a pulling guard . . . Extremely competitive in his approach.

Weaknesses: May need to fill out to deal with bulkier defensive tackles . . . Has played some tackle, but is considered to have shorter arms.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2. 

Quote: Lindstrom on what he brings to the table: “I am just really passionate about football. I really love it. I try and be accountable to my teammates and just try and compete as hard as I can every single game and be the best player I can be.”

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

