NFL draft order 2018

Below is the order of the first round picks for the 2018 NFL Draft so far, with the remaining 12 slots to be determined by the upcoming playoffs.

1. Cleveland Browns (0-16)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. Indianapolis (4-12)

4. Cleveland Browns (4-12)

5. Denver Broncos (5-11)

6. New York Jets (5-11)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

8. Chicago Bears (5-11)

9-10. San Francisco 49ers (6-10), Oakland Raiders (6-10) – coin flip to determine order

11. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)

13-14. Green Bay Packers (7-9), Washington Redskins (7-9) – coin flip to determine order

15. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

16. Baltimore Ravens (9-7)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

19. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

20. Detroit Lions (9-7)