TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsFootball

2020 NFL Draft order

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown against

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Amis

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

The order for next April's NFL Draft is beginning to take shape.

The order for first 20 picks were set after the regular season ended on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will pick first overall, though they locked up the No. 1 pick with a week remaining in the season. The Washington Redskins will pick second, and the Detroit Lions third.

The Giants have the No. 4 pick, and the Jets will pick 11th.

The order of the remaining 12 picks will be set after each round of the playoffs.

Here's the order for the 2020 NFL Draft: 

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. Jets

12. Oakland Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

Pick order TBD: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins (via Houston Texans), Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets walks off the Bell's mediocre first season with Jets continues in finale
Jets kicker Sam Ficken reacts after missing a Jets Q&A: Gase second-guesses opening drive play calls
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field Decision time begins as Giants drop season finale
Sam Darnold of the Jets stands with the Jets' grades: Offense struggles in season finale
Nets guard Caris LeVert controls the ball against LeVert returns to Minnesota, but won't play for Nets
Sam Darnold of the Jets moves behind the Best: Darnold has improved, but he's still no sure thing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search