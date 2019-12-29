2020 NFL Draft order

The order for next April's NFL Draft is beginning to take shape.

The order for first 20 picks were set after the regular season ended on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will pick first overall, though they locked up the No. 1 pick with a week remaining in the season. The Washington Redskins will pick second, and the Detroit Lions third.

The Giants have the No. 4 pick, and the Jets will pick 11th.

The order of the remaining 12 picks will be set after each round of the playoffs.

Here's the order for the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. Jets

12. Oakland Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

Pick order TBD: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins (via Houston Texans), Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens