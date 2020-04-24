TODAY'S PAPER
Las Vegas, denied the NFL Draft this year because of pandemic, to host it in 2022

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Credit: NFL via Getty Images/Handout

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
The NFL had to cancel plans to stage this year’s draft in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league announced Thursday night that the 2022 draft would be held there.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the move during the first round, as he made the picks from the basement of his home in Westchester County.

“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” Goodell said in comments released by the NFL Thursday night. “Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders’ organization and Raider Nation.”

Las Vegas is the new home of the Raiders, who have moved from Oakland into a new stadium.

“We’re thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022,” said Steve Hill, chief executive officers and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year, we plan to make the 87th annual draft an only Vegas experience football fans will never forget.”

The draft is scheduled to be held next year in Cleveland.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

