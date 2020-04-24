The NFL had to cancel plans to stage this year’s draft in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league announced Thursday night that the 2022 draft would be held there.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the move during the first round, as he made the picks from the basement of his home in Westchester County.

“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” Goodell said in comments released by the NFL Thursday night. “Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders’ organization and Raider Nation.”

Las Vegas is the new home of the Raiders, who have moved from Oakland into a new stadium.

“We’re thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022,” said Steve Hill, chief executive officers and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year, we plan to make the 87th annual draft an only Vegas experience football fans will never forget.”

The draft is scheduled to be held next year in Cleveland.