NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after first round

The top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday's Top 100 Big Board.

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf runs a

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf runs a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 2, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 players as the 2019 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss (No. 9 overall, No. 1 wide receiver)

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU (No. 12 overall, No. 1 cornerback)

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida (No. 16 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle)

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington (No. 20 overall, No. 2 cornerback)

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma (No. 25 overall, No. 3 offensive tackle)

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss (No. 27 overall, No. 4 wide receiver)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford (No. 28 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State (No. 31 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)

Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State (No. 32 overall, No. 6 wide receiver)

Jachai Polite, Edge rusher, Florida (No. 34 overall, No. 7 edge rusher)

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (No. 35 overall, No. 3 quarterback)

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State (No. 36 overall, No. 4 cornerback)

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware (No. 38 overall, No. 1 safety)

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama (No. 40 overall, No. 3 linebacker)

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

