NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after first round
The top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday's Top 100 Big Board.
Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 players as the 2019 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss (No. 9 overall, No. 1 wide receiver)
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU (No. 12 overall, No. 1 cornerback)
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida (No. 16 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle)
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington (No. 20 overall, No. 2 cornerback)
Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma (No. 25 overall, No. 3 offensive tackle)
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss (No. 27 overall, No. 4 wide receiver)
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford (No. 28 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)
Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State (No. 31 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)
Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State (No. 32 overall, No. 6 wide receiver)
Jachai Polite, Edge rusher, Florida (No. 34 overall, No. 7 edge rusher)
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (No. 35 overall, No. 3 quarterback)
Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State (No. 36 overall, No. 4 cornerback)
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware (No. 38 overall, No. 1 safety)
Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama (No. 40 overall, No. 3 linebacker)
