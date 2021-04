The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, but there still is plenty of talent on the board heading into the second day on Friday.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft begin at 7 p.m. Eastern from Cleveland. The Jets have one pick — No. 34 overall, the second pick of the second round — after dealing their two third-rounders to Minnesota in Thursday’s trade up for USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Giants are scheduled to pick twice: No. 42 overall in the second round, No. 76 overall in the third.

Here are some of the top remaining players, listed by position, heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft:

QUARTERBACK

Kyle Trask, Florida

Davis Mills, Stanford

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RUNNING BACK

Javonte Williams, North Carolina

Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

WIDE RECEIVER

Elijah Moore, Ole Mis

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Amari Rogers, Clemson

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Tutu Atwell, Louisville

D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Nico Collins, Michigan

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

TIGHT END

Pat Friermuth, Penn State

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Hunter Long, Boston College

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Sam Cosmi, Texas

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Jackson Carman Clemson

Stone Forsythe, Florida

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

Trey Smith, Tennessee

CENTER

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Josh Myers, Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

EDGE RUSHER

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

Chris Rumph II, Duke

Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

LINEBACKER

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Jabril Cox, LSU

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Pete Werner, Ohio State

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

CORNERBACK

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Elijah Molden, Washington

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Aaron Robinson, UCF

Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

SAFETY

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Richie Grant, UCF

Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Jamar Johnson, Indiana