TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
47° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after first round

Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson runs a drill

Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: AP / Darron Cummings

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2018 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Harold Landry, Edge rusher, Boston College (No. 14 overall, No. 2 edge rusher)

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa (No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback)

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU (No. 19 overall, No. 2 wide receiver)

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (No. 20 overall, No. 3 defensive lineman)

Connor Williams, T/G, Texas (No. 22 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle)

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (No. 23 overall, No. 2 running back)

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP (No. 27 overall, No. 3 offensive guard)

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (No. 29 overall, No. 3 safety)

James Daniels, C, Iowa (No. 33 overall, No. 1 center)

Lorenzo Carter, Edge rusher, Georgia (No. 35 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)

 

Headshot

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

New York Sports

Giants coach Pat Shurmur speaks to the media Giants build cohesion during voluntary minicamp
Quarterback Sam Darnold of USC gestures after being Jets' Darnold has experience being in spotlight
USC's Sam Darnold poses for photos with commissioner Jets choose USC QB Darnold with their top pick
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb passes the Giants wary to commit to Webb beyond first round
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella catches a pass against Bucknell Hofstra women can’t hold first-half lead
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman reacts to a Gettleman: Devaluation of RBs is ‘a crock’