Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2018 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Harold Landry, Edge rusher, Boston College (No. 14 overall, No. 2 edge rusher)

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa (No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback)

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU (No. 19 overall, No. 2 wide receiver)

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (No. 20 overall, No. 3 defensive lineman)

Connor Williams, T/G, Texas (No. 22 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle)

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (No. 23 overall, No. 2 running back)

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP (No. 27 overall, No. 3 offensive guard)

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (No. 29 overall, No. 3 safety)

James Daniels, C, Iowa (No. 33 overall, No. 1 center)

Lorenzo Carter, Edge rusher, Georgia (No. 35 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)