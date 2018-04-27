Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2018 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.
Harold Landry, Edge rusher, Boston College (No. 14 overall, No. 2 edge rusher)
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa (No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback)
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU (No. 19 overall, No. 2 wide receiver)
Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (No. 20 overall, No. 3 defensive lineman)
Connor Williams, T/G, Texas (No. 22 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle)
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (No. 23 overall, No. 2 running back)
Will Hernandez, G, UTEP (No. 27 overall, No. 3 offensive guard)
Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (No. 29 overall, No. 3 safety)
James Daniels, C, Iowa (No. 33 overall, No. 1 center)
Lorenzo Carter, Edge rusher, Georgia (No. 35 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)
