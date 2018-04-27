Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2018 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (No. 20 overall, No. 3 defensive lineman)

Nyheim Hines, RB, North Carolina State (No. 55 overall, No. 7 running back)

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State (No. 59 overall, No. 7 wide receiver)

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame (No. 65 overall, No. 8 wide receiver)

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M (No. 70 overall, No. 6 safety)

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (No. 71 overall, No. 9 wide receiver)

Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon (No. 75 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle)

Josh Sweat, Edge rusher, Florida State (No. 76 overall, No. 8 edge rusher)

DeShon Elliott, S, Texas A&M (No. 78 overall, No. 7 safety)

Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama (No. 80 overall, No. 8 cornerback)