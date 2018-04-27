TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after third round

Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst goes up against

Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst goes up against the Rutgers line on Oct. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2018 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (No. 20 overall, No. 3 defensive lineman)

Nyheim Hines, RB, North Carolina State (No. 55 overall, No. 7 running back)

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State (No. 59 overall, No. 7 wide receiver)

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame (No. 65 overall, No. 8 wide receiver)

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M (No. 70 overall, No. 6 safety)

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (No. 71 overall, No. 9 wide receiver)

Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon (No. 75 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle)

Josh Sweat, Edge rusher, Florida State (No. 76 overall, No. 8 edge rusher)

DeShon Elliott, S, Texas A&M (No. 78 overall, No. 7 safety)

Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama (No. 80 overall, No. 8 cornerback)

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor.

