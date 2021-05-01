Several Long Island natives and local college football players will see their dreams of playing in the NFL continue, even if not all of them heard their names called during the draft.

Commack native and Stony Brook defensive back Augie Contressa was among the first names to come off the board in the frenzied undrafted free agent signing period Saturday evening, reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Contressa was a first-team All-Long Island selection and a finalist for the Hansen Award in 2015 at Commack. He had 212 tackles, 24 1/2 tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception in 41 career games with Stony Brook and was second-team All-CAA this spring after racking up 23 tackles in four games.

Contressa’s Seawolves teammate, Sam Kamara, will be heading to Chicago after agreeing to a deal with the Bears. The defensive lineman tweeted out the news: "Chicago here I come!" with a bear emoji.

Kamara was a first-team All-CAA selection this spring. He had 110 tackles and 15 sacks in 41 career games with the Seawolves.

The agreements come after one former Long Islander was drafted over the weekend. Syracuse defensive back Andre Cisco, a Valley Stream native who began his high school career at St. Anthony’s before transferring to the IMG Academy in Florida prior to his junior season, was the first pick of the third round (No. 65 overall) by the Jaguars on Friday night.