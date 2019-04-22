Scouting wide receivers/tight ends in 2019 NFL Draft:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 251

40 time: 4.7

Strengths: A reliable pass-catcher who had 49 receptions for 760 yards and six TDs last season … Excellent blocker at the point of attack … A complete player for the position, especially when it comes to combining pass-catching ability with blocking … Compares favorably to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Weaknesses: Increased level of competition in the NFL may limit his effectiveness early in his pro career … Somewhat slender build may require more work in terms of strength and conditioning.

Projected draft status: First round

Quote: Hockenson on being compared to Rob Gronkowski: “Rob's a great player. At the beginning of this season, I watched a few people, and he's definitely one of them. And the way that he finishes the catch, he uses his body to get into position, is really special. And that's something I try to emulate in my game. I'm nowhere near him, obviously, but taking little tidbits from different players, that's something I think anyone tries to do, and that's something I've tried to do.”

Height: 6-3

Weight: 228

40 time: 4.33

Strengths: Has exceptional upside with strong build and exceptional speed … Excelled at the Scouting Combine, where he was the standout wide receiver … Has naturalness to his route-running ability to go with flat-out speed.

Weaknesses: Had modest numbers last year (569 yards, five TD catches) in seven games … Missed final month of the season with a neck injury. Has since been cleared to resume football activities.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Metcalf on suggestions he’s actually too big to play wide receiver: “They haven't seen ‘too big’ in seeing what I can do on the field or as a 40 or bench 27 reps. They can compare me to other big receivers that have been unsuccessful, but they haven't seen D.K. Metcalf.”

Height: 6-4

Weight: 249

40 time: 4.5

Strengths: Excellent pass-catching tight end … Productive 2018 campaign with 39 catches for 519 yards and seven TDs … Teamed with T.J. Hockenson to form one of the great college tight end duos ever.

Weaknesses: More of a receiver-type tight end who will be limited in his blocking ability … Will have to fight through more aggressive coverage in the NFL … Prone to occasional drops.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: On the success of 49ers tight end George Kittle, a former Iowa tight end: “Talking to George Kittle all the time and he’s a great guy and I look up to him. He’s done a lot for me, keeping in touch with me, giving me advice. It inspires me and giving me an opportunity to get into the NFL and doing the same thing.”

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 226

40 time: 4.49

Strengths: Strong, adequately fast and very physical receiver who could dominate from the slot … Had productive year in 2018 with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six TDs to lead the Ole Miss passing attack … Precise route runner.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have breakaway speed … Will need to adjust to being more closely defended in the NFL after getting more open space in college zone defenses.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-3.

Quote: Brown on where he stands among his draft class peers at wide receiver: “Personally, I'm the best receiver in the draft by far. I'm versatile. I can play inside and outside. I run great routes. I have strong hands and I'm a man after the catch. A lot of guys aren't like that. I'm very different.”

Height: 5-9

Weight: 166

40 time: Did not run at Scouting Combine

Strengths: Electrifying player with excellent speed on the outside … Very productive last year with 1,318 yards and 10 TD catches from Kyler Murray … Will stretch the field for any offense … Compares favorably to Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson.

Weaknesses: Very small by NFL standards … Had a foot injury that diminished his effectiveness late in the season and impacted him during the offseason. Underwent Lisfranc surgery in January.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-3.

Quote: Brown on what makes him excel on the outside: “My speed, my technique, my attention to detail. It allows me to play the game the way any other receiver would do it. I can play outside, take a comeback [route pass] and take it to the house. I can go outside, take an out, take it to the house.”

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 205

40 time: 4.31

Strengths: Probably the fastest receiver in this year’s draft … A converted running back, has great athleticism that he uses to his advantage … Had breakout year in 2018 with 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 TDs … Plays with great intensity.

Weaknesses: Relative inexperience at the position will require continued improvement at detail work … May be more suited to play slot receiver, which means he might not be able to take full advantage of his speed on the outside.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-3.

Quote: Campbell on having room to grow after switching from running back: “I think my ceiling is high for the position. I made the transition when I got to college. It was a struggle for me early on, but I continued to work, and it got to the place I am now. But definitely I think my ceiling aside, I think I have a lot of potential to still reach for sure.”

Height: 6-2

Weight: 242

40 time: 4.63

Strengths: Was very solid for the Crimson Tide in 2018 with 44 catches for 710 yards and seven TDs … Football runs in the family; he’s the son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith … Good hands … Competent blocker.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have elite speed for downfield passing game … Not always fluid as a pass catcher.

Projected draft status: Rounds 2-3

Quote: NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: “Smith is still green in terms of overall experience, which shows up in run-blocking and route-running, but he has plenty of talent and is likely to get much better in both areas.”