NFL teams warned of possible forfeits because of COVID outbreaks

The NFL has raised the possibility of teams having to forfeit games in the event multiple unvaccinated players cause a scheduling disruption because of COVID-19 infections.

In a letter distributed Thursday to club owners and executives, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, teams will not necessarily be permitted to have games rescheduled if unvaccinated players render the clubs unable to play.

Goodell wrote that the league "will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams" if a COVID spike among vaccinated individuals causes a scheduling disruption. "If a game is canceled due to a Covid outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the club with the outbreak will forfeit the contest and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of the draft, waiver priority, etc. For the purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team credited with a win."

Goodell said there will also be financial penalties for any team that has to forfeit a game because of COVID infections among unvaccinated players and/or staff, including the forfeiture of game-related revenue. In addition, neither team’s players would receive their weekly salaries.

"We do not anticipate adding a ‘19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season," Goodell wrote. "Every club is obligated to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. A failure to do so would be deemed conduct detrimental. There is no right to postpone a game. Postponements will occur only if required by government authorities, medical experts, or at the Commissioner’s discretion."

Goodell added that games "will not be postponed or rescheduled simply to avoid roster issues caused by injury or illness affecting multiple players, even within a position group. If a game is canceled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection."

Training camps open Tuesday, and while most players have had at least one shot — recent reports suggest that up to 75% of players have gotten a minimum of one vaccine dose — Thursday’s memo will place additional pressure on players who have not yet been vaccinated or do not plan to do so.

No games were canceled last year, but a handful of teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, had to reschedule games because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The NFL has loosened restrictions to allow increased practice squad rosters as a way to build in flexibility in the event teams are impacted by COVID-19 infections.