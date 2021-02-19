Top NFL free agents for 2021 offseason

A position-by-position look at some of the top free agents for the 2021 offseason. (All salary information via Spotrac.)

QUARTERBACK Dak Prescott Age: 27 2020 team: Cowboys 2020 earnings: $31,409,000 2020 stats (five games): 151 of 222, 1,856 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; 3 rush TDs Mitchell Trubisky Age: 26 2020 team: Bears 2020 earnings: $4,513,967 2020 stats (10 games): 199 of 297, 2,055 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs; 1 rush TD Ryan Fitzpatrick Age: 38 2020 team: Dolphins 2020 earnings: $8,000,000 2020 stats (seven games): 183 of 267, 2,091 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs; 2 rush TDs

RUNNING BACK Aaron Jones Age: 26 2020 team: Packers 2020 earnings: $2,133,000 2020 stats (14 games): 201 carries, 1,104 yards, 9 TDs; 47 catches, 355 yards, two TDs Kenyan Drake Age: 27 2020 team: Cardinals 2020 earnings: $8,483,000 2020 stats (15 games): 239 carries, 955 yards, 10 TDs; 25 catches, 137 yards James Conner Age: 25 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $825,000 2020 stats (13 games): 169 carries, 721 yards, 6 TDs; 35 catches, 215 yards Todd Gurley Age: 26 2020 team: Falcons 2020 earnings: $5,500,000 2020 stats (15 games): 195 carries, 678 yards, 9 TDs; 25 catches, 164 yards Chris Carson Age: 26 2020 team: Seahawks 2020 earnings: $2,133,000 2020 stats (12 games): 141 rushes, 681 yards, 5 TDs; 37 catches, 287 yards, 4 TDs Leonard Fournette Age: 26 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $2,500,000 2020 stats (13 games): 97 rushes, 367 yards, 6 TDs; 36 catches, 233 yards

WIDE RECEIVER Chris Godwin Age: 25 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $2,133,000 2020 stats (12 games): 65 catches, 840 yards, 7 TDs Kenny Golladay Age: 27 2020 team: Lions 2020 earnings: $2,133,000 2020 stats (5 games): 20 catches, 338 yards, 2 TDs Allen Robinson Age: 27 2020 team: Bears 2020 earnings: $13,000,000 2020 stats (16 games): 102 catches, 1,250 yards, 6 TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster Age: 24 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $1,037,152 2020 stats (16 games): 97 catches, 831 yards, 9 TDs A.J. Green Age: 32 2020 team: Bengals 2020 earnings: $18,171,000 2020 stats (16 games): 47 catches, 523 yards, 2 TDs Marvin Jones Age: 30 2020 team: Lions 2020 earnings: $6,500,000 2020 stats (16 games): 76 catches, 978 yards, 9 TDs Corey Davis Age: 26 2020 team: Titans 2020 earnings: $4,017,921 2020 stats (14 games): 65 catches, 984 yards, 5 TDs T.Y. Hilton Age: 31 2020 team: Colts 2020 earnings: $14,542,000 2020 stats (15 games): 56 catches, 762 yards, 5 TDs Will Fuller Age: 26 2020 team: Texans 2020 earnings: $10,162,000 2020 stats (11 games): 53 catches, 879 yards, 8 TDs Antonio Brown Age: 32 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $1,250,000 2020 stats (8 games): 45 catches, 483 yards, 4 TDs Nelson Agholor Age: 27 2020 team: Raiders 2020 earnings: $1,047,500 2020 stats (16 games): 48 catches, 896 yards, 8 TDs Curtis Samuel Age: 24 2020 team: Panthers 2020 earnings: $1,345,044 2020 stats: (15 games): 77 catches, 851 yards, 3 TDs; 41 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs

TIGHT END Hunter Henry Age: 26 2020 team: Chargers 2020 earnings: $10,607,000 2020 stats (14 games): 60 catches, 613 yards, 4 TDs Jared Cook Age: 33 2020 team: Saints 2020 earnings: $7,000,000 2020 stats (15 games): 37 catches, 504 yards, 7 TDs Jonnu Smith Age: 25 2020 team: Titans 2020 earnings: $2,133,000 2020 stats (15 games): 41 catches, 448 yards, 8 TDs Rob Gronkowski Age: 31 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $9,250,000 2020 stats (16 games): 45 catches, 623 yards, 7 TDs

OFFENSIVE TACKLE Trent Williams Age: 32 2020 team: 49ers 2020 earnings: $12,500,000 Russell Okung Age: 32 2020 team: Panthers 2020 earnings: $13,031,250 Taylor Moton Age: 25 2020 team: Panthers 2020 earnings: $1,032,021 Alejandro Villanueva Age: 32 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $5,000,000

OFFENSIVE GUARD Brandon Scherff Age: 29 2020 team: Washington 2020 earnings: $15,030,000 Joe Thuney Age: 28 2020 team: Patriots 2020 earnings: $14,781,000

CENTER Corey Linsley Age: 29 2020 team: Packers 2020 earnings: $8,500,000 Alex Mack Age: 35 2020 team: Falcons 2020 earnings: $8,000,000 Mike Pouncey Age: 31 2020 team: Chargers 2020 earnings: $6,000,000

DEFENSIVE END J.J. Watt Age: 31 2020 team: Texans 2020 earnings: $15,500,000 2020 stats (16 games): 52 tackles, 5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT (returned for TD), 7 passes defensed Leonard Williams Age: 26 2020 team: Giants 2020 earnings: $16,126,000 2020 stats (16 games): 57 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks, 30 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery Jadeveon Clowney Age: 29 2020 team: Titans 2020 earnings: $12,718,750 2020 stats (8 games): 19 tackles, 6 QB hits, 4 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble Justin Houston Age: 32 2020 team: Colts 2020 earnings: $9,000,000 2020 stats (16 games): 25 tackles, 8 sacks, 12 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries Trey Hendrickson Age: 26 2020 team: Saints 2020 earnings: $825,000 2020 stats (15 games): 25 tackles, 13 1/2 sacks, 25 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed Romeo Okwara Age: 25 2020 team: Lions 2020 earnings: $3,175,000 2020 stats (16 games): 44 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensed Yannick Ngakoue Age: 25 2020 team: Vikings/Ravens 2020 earnings: $12,000,000 2020 stats (15 games): 23 tackles, 8 sacks, 11 QB hits, 4 forced fumbles, 1 pass defensed Carl Lawson Age: 25 2020 team: Bengals 2020 earnings: 2020 stats (16 games): 36 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 32 QB hits

DEFENSIVE TACKLE Kawann Short Age: 32 2020 team: Panthers 2020 earnings: $13,187,500 2020 stats (3 games): 6 tackles, 1 QB hit Ndamukong Suh Age: 34 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $8 million 2020 stats (16 games): 44 tackles, 6 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble Dalvin Tomlinson Age: 27 2020 team: Giants 2020 earnings: $1,088,468 2020 stats (16 games): 49 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 4 passes defensed DaQuan Jones Age: 29 2020 team: Titans 2020 earnings: $7,000,000 2020 stats (16 games): 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER Matt Judon Age: 28 2020 team: Ravens 2020 earnings: $16,808,000 2020 stats (14 games): 50 tackles, 6 sacks, 21 QB hits, 2 passes defensed Melvin Ingram Age: 31 2020: Chargers 2020 earnings: $14,000,000 2020 stats (7 games): 10 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception Bud Dupree Age: 28 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $15,828,000 2020 stats (11 games): 31 tackles, 8 sacks, 15 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defensed Shaq Barrett Age: 28 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $15,828,000 2020 stats (15 games): 43 tackles, 8 sacks, 16 QB hits, 3 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles Olivier Vernon Age: 30 2020 team: Browns 2020 earnings: $11,000,000 2020 stats (14 games): 36 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 QB hits, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Leonard Floyd Age: 28 2020 team: Rams 2020 earnings: $10,000,000 2020 stats (16 games): 55 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble Haason Reddick Age: 26 2020 team: Cardinals 2020 earnings: $2,302,904 2020 stats (16 games): 63 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks, 16 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles, 4 passes defensed K.J. Wright Age: 31 2020 team: Seahawks 2020 earnings: $7,500,000 2020 stats (16 games): 86 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception

INSIDE LINEBACKER Lavonte David Age: 31 2020 team: Buccaneers 2020 earnings: $10,750,000 2020 stats (16 games): 117 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed Denzel Perryman Age: 28 2020 team: Chargers 2020 earnings: $1,762,500 2020 stats (13 games): 48 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed, 2 QB hits Avery Williamson Age: 28 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $3,078,128 2020 stats (15 games): 111 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed, 2 QB hits

CORNERBACK Patrick Peterson Age: 30 2020 team: Cardinals 2020 earnings: $12,550,000 2020 stats (16 games): 61 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 passes defensed Richard Sherman Age: 32 2020 team: 49ers 2020 earnings: $12,987,500 2020 stats (5 games): 18 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed William Jackson III Age: 28 2020 team: Bengals 2020 earnings: $9,954,000 2020 stats (14 games): 45 tackles, 1 interception, 11 passes defensed A.J. Bouye Age: 29 2020 team: Broncos 2020 earnings: $10,159,926 2020 stats (7 games): 23 tackles, 6 passes defensed J.C. Jackson Age: 25 2020 team: Patriots 2020 earnings: $750,000 2020 stats (16 games): 40 tackles, 9 INTs, 14 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries Jason Verrett Age: 29 2020 team: 49ers 2020 earnings: $1,047,500 2020 stats (13 games): 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed Mike Hilton Age: 26 2020 team: Steelers 2020 earnings: $3,259,000 2020 stats (12 games): 51 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 QB hits