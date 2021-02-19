Top NFL free agents for 2021 offseason

A position-by-position look at some of the top free agents for the 2021 offseason. (All salary information via Spotrac.)
QUARTERBACK
Dak Prescott
Age: 27
2020 team: Cowboys
2020 earnings: $31,409,000
2020 stats (five games): 151 of 222, 1,856 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; 3 rush TDs
Mitchell Trubisky
Age: 26
2020 team: Bears
2020 earnings: $4,513,967
2020 stats (10 games): 199 of 297, 2,055 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs; 1 rush TD
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Age: 38
2020 team: Dolphins
2020 earnings: $8,000,000
2020 stats (seven games): 183 of 267, 2,091 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs; 2 rush TDs
RUNNING BACK
Aaron Jones
Age: 26
2020 team: Packers
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (14 games): 201 carries, 1,104 yards, 9 TDs; 47 catches, 355 yards, two TDs
Kenyan Drake
Age: 27
2020 team: Cardinals
2020 earnings: $8,483,000
2020 stats (15 games): 239 carries, 955 yards, 10 TDs; 25 catches, 137 yards
James Conner
Age: 25
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $825,000
2020 stats (13 games): 169 carries, 721 yards, 6 TDs; 35 catches, 215 yards
Todd Gurley
Age: 26
2020 team: Falcons
2020 earnings: $5,500,000
2020 stats (15 games): 195 carries, 678 yards, 9 TDs; 25 catches, 164 yards
Chris Carson
Age: 26
2020 team: Seahawks
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (12 games): 141 rushes, 681 yards, 5 TDs; 37 catches, 287 yards, 4 TDs
Leonard Fournette
Age: 26
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $2,500,000
2020 stats (13 games): 97 rushes, 367 yards, 6 TDs; 36 catches, 233 yards
WIDE RECEIVER
Chris Godwin
Age: 25
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (12 games): 65 catches, 840 yards, 7 TDs
Kenny Golladay
Age: 27
2020 team: Lions
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (5 games): 20 catches, 338 yards, 2 TDs
Allen Robinson
Age: 27
2020 team: Bears
2020 earnings: $13,000,000
2020 stats (16 games): 102 catches, 1,250 yards, 6 TDs
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Age: 24
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $1,037,152
2020 stats (16 games): 97 catches, 831 yards, 9 TDs
A.J. Green
Age: 32
2020 team: Bengals
2020 earnings: $18,171,000
2020 stats (16 games): 47 catches, 523 yards, 2 TDs
Marvin Jones
Age: 30
2020 team: Lions
2020 earnings: $6,500,000
2020 stats (16 games): 76 catches, 978 yards, 9 TDs
Corey Davis
Age: 26
2020 team: Titans
2020 earnings: $4,017,921
2020 stats (14 games): 65 catches, 984 yards, 5 TDs
T.Y. Hilton
Age: 31
2020 team: Colts
2020 earnings: $14,542,000
2020 stats (15 games): 56 catches, 762 yards, 5 TDs
Will Fuller
Age: 26
2020 team: Texans
2020 earnings: $10,162,000
2020 stats (11 games): 53 catches, 879 yards, 8 TDs
Antonio Brown
Age: 32
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $1,250,000
2020 stats (8 games): 45 catches, 483 yards, 4 TDs
Nelson Agholor
Age: 27
2020 team: Raiders
2020 earnings: $1,047,500
2020 stats (16 games): 48 catches, 896 yards, 8 TDs
Curtis Samuel
Age: 24
2020 team: Panthers
2020 earnings: $1,345,044
2020 stats: (15 games): 77 catches, 851 yards, 3 TDs; 41 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs
TIGHT END
Hunter Henry
Age: 26
2020 team: Chargers
2020 earnings: $10,607,000
2020 stats (14 games): 60 catches, 613 yards, 4 TDs
Jared Cook
Age: 33
2020 team: Saints
2020 earnings: $7,000,000
2020 stats (15 games): 37 catches, 504 yards, 7 TDs
Jonnu Smith
Age: 25
2020 team: Titans
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (15 games): 41 catches, 448 yards, 8 TDs
Rob Gronkowski
Age: 31
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $9,250,000
2020 stats (16 games): 45 catches, 623 yards, 7 TDs
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Trent Williams
Age: 32
2020 team: 49ers
2020 earnings: $12,500,000
Russell Okung
Age: 32
2020 team: Panthers
2020 earnings: $13,031,250
Taylor Moton
Age: 25
2020 team: Panthers
2020 earnings: $1,032,021
Alejandro Villanueva
Age: 32
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $5,000,000
OFFENSIVE GUARD
Brandon Scherff
Age: 29
2020 team: Washington
2020 earnings: $15,030,000
Joe Thuney
Age: 28
2020 team: Patriots
2020 earnings: $14,781,000
CENTER
Corey Linsley
Age: 29
2020 team: Packers
2020 earnings: $8,500,000
Alex Mack
Age: 35
2020 team: Falcons
2020 earnings: $8,000,000
Mike Pouncey
Age: 31
2020 team: Chargers
2020 earnings: $6,000,000
DEFENSIVE END
J.J. Watt
Age: 31
2020 team: Texans
2020 earnings: $15,500,000
2020 stats (16 games): 52 tackles, 5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT (returned for TD), 7 passes defensed
Leonard Williams
Age: 26
2020 team: Giants
2020 earnings: $16,126,000
2020 stats (16 games): 57 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks, 30 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery
Jadeveon Clowney
Age: 29
2020 team: Titans
2020 earnings: $12,718,750
2020 stats (8 games): 19 tackles, 6 QB hits, 4 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble
Justin Houston
Age: 32
2020 team: Colts
2020 earnings: $9,000,000
2020 stats (16 games): 25 tackles, 8 sacks, 12 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Trey Hendrickson
Age: 26
2020 team: Saints
2020 earnings: $825,000
2020 stats (15 games): 25 tackles, 13 1/2 sacks, 25 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
Romeo Okwara
Age: 25
2020 team: Lions
2020 earnings: $3,175,000
2020 stats (16 games): 44 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensed
Yannick Ngakoue
Age: 25
2020 team: Vikings/Ravens
2020 earnings: $12,000,000
2020 stats (15 games): 23 tackles, 8 sacks, 11 QB hits, 4 forced fumbles, 1 pass defensed
Carl Lawson
Age: 25
2020 team: Bengals
2020 earnings:
2020 stats (16 games): 36 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 32 QB hits
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Kawann Short
Age: 32
2020 team: Panthers
2020 earnings: $13,187,500
2020 stats (3 games): 6 tackles, 1 QB hit
Ndamukong Suh
Age: 34
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $8 million
2020 stats (16 games): 44 tackles, 6 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble
Dalvin Tomlinson
Age: 27
2020 team: Giants
2020 earnings: $1,088,468
2020 stats (16 games): 49 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 4 passes defensed
DaQuan Jones
Age: 29
2020 team: Titans
2020 earnings: $7,000,000
2020 stats (16 games): 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Matt Judon
Age: 28
2020 team: Ravens
2020 earnings: $16,808,000
2020 stats (14 games): 50 tackles, 6 sacks, 21 QB hits, 2 passes defensed
Melvin Ingram
Age: 31
2020: Chargers
2020 earnings: $14,000,000
2020 stats (7 games): 10 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception
Bud Dupree
Age: 28
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $15,828,000
2020 stats (11 games): 31 tackles, 8 sacks, 15 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defensed
Shaq Barrett
Age: 28
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $15,828,000
2020 stats (15 games): 43 tackles, 8 sacks, 16 QB hits, 3 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles
Olivier Vernon
Age: 30
2020 team: Browns
2020 earnings: $11,000,000
2020 stats (14 games): 36 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 QB hits, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Leonard Floyd
Age: 28
2020 team: Rams
2020 earnings: $10,000,000
2020 stats (16 games): 55 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble
Haason Reddick
Age: 26
2020 team: Cardinals
2020 earnings: $2,302,904
2020 stats (16 games): 63 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks, 16 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles, 4 passes defensed
K.J. Wright
Age: 31
2020 team: Seahawks
2020 earnings: $7,500,000
2020 stats (16 games): 86 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Lavonte David
Age: 31
2020 team: Buccaneers
2020 earnings: $10,750,000
2020 stats (16 games): 117 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed
Denzel Perryman
Age: 28
2020 team: Chargers
2020 earnings: $1,762,500
2020 stats (13 games): 48 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed, 2 QB hits
Avery Williamson
Age: 28
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $3,078,128
2020 stats (15 games): 111 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed, 2 QB hits
CORNERBACK
Patrick Peterson
Age: 30
2020 team: Cardinals
2020 earnings: $12,550,000
2020 stats (16 games): 61 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 passes defensed
Richard Sherman
Age: 32
2020 team: 49ers
2020 earnings: $12,987,500
2020 stats (5 games): 18 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
William Jackson III
Age: 28
2020 team: Bengals
2020 earnings: $9,954,000
2020 stats (14 games): 45 tackles, 1 interception, 11 passes defensed
A.J. Bouye
Age: 29
2020 team: Broncos
2020 earnings: $10,159,926
2020 stats (7 games): 23 tackles, 6 passes defensed
J.C. Jackson
Age: 25
2020 team: Patriots
2020 earnings: $750,000
2020 stats (16 games): 40 tackles, 9 INTs, 14 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries
Jason Verrett
Age: 29
2020 team: 49ers
2020 earnings: $1,047,500
2020 stats (13 games): 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed
Mike Hilton
Age: 26
2020 team: Steelers
2020 earnings: $3,259,000
2020 stats (12 games): 51 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 QB hits
SAFETY
Marcus Maye
Age: 26
2020 team: Jets
2020 earnings: $1,358,733
2020 stats (16 games): 88 tackles, 2 Interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 11 passes defensed
Justin Simmons
Age: 27
2020 team: Broncos
2020 earnings: $11,441,000
2020 stats (16 games): 96 tackles, 5 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery
Marcus Williams
Age: 24
2020 team: Sainrts
2020 earnings:
2020 stats (14 games): 59 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed
Duron Harmon
Age: 30
2020 team: Lions
2020 earnings: $4,500,000
2020 stats (16 games): 73 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 passes defensed, 1 QB hit
Daniel Sorensen
Age: 30
2020 team: Kansas City
2020 earnings: $3,750,000
2020 stats (15 games): 91 tackles, 1 interceptions, 3 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, 4 QB hits
Jalen Mills
Age: 26
2020 team: Eagles
2020 earnings: $4,000,000
2020 stats (15 games): 74 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 5 QB hits
Anthony Harris
Age: 29
2020 team: Vikings
2020 earnings: $11,441,000
2020 stats (16 games): 104 tackles, 7 passes defensed
John Johnson
Age: 25
2020 team: Rams
2020 earnings: $2,133,000
2020 stats (16 games): 105 tackles, 1 interception, 8 passes defensed