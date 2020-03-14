Drew Brees, QB, Saints: After some reflection following the Saints’ first-round playoff ouster, the 41-year-old Brees has decided to return for at least the 2020 season. There’s little chance he plays anywhere but New Orleans.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: The Cowboys want to keep Prescott long-term, but negotiations before the 2019 season went nowhere. Even so, Jerry Jones rarely loses a player he wants to keep.

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: Is this the end of the road in New England for the most accomplished player in NFL history? Brady insisted on earning his first shot at free agency, and among his suitors will be the Raiders, Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers, Colts and Patriots.

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs: He's the best player on the Chiefs' defensive front, but Kansas City is being squeezed by salary-cap considerations and might decide to apply the franchise tag and keep Jones for at least the 2020 season. The Colts, Saints, Seahawks and Cardinals could be interested, and a trade isn’t out of the question.

Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys: He's by far the biggest draw among this year’s free-agent defensive backs, and among the teams he’ll draw interest from will be the Giants, Browns, Eagles, Raiders and Texans.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: He flourished with the Cowboys in 2018 but wasn’t as dynamic last season. The Cowboys want him, but the Eagles and Bills are viable alternatives.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars: The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him, but he wants to play elsewhere, so a trade remains possible. Interested teams could be the Giants, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins and Eagles.

Anthony Harris, S, Vikings: The Vikings won’t get into a bidding war if other interested teams — including the Dolphins, Browns and Redskins — drive the price too high.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Seahawks: He underachieved somewhat last season, but pass rushers are coveted, so the Giants, Cowboys, Ravens, Patriots, Titans and Seahawks could show interest.

Jack Conklin, T, Titans: He was not re-signed by the Titans. Tennessee would keep him at the right price, but Conklin should draw interest from the Giants, Jets, Seahawks and Browns.