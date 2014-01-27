NFL goes aboard the Cornucopia Majesty

Most of the crew members on the boat Cornucopia Majesty work other jobs. Captain Teddy Terzakos, for example, is usually at the helm of a Staten Island Ferry boat. So booking the largest dinner boat in New York Harbor on short notice can be difficult.

But not this time. Terzakos said he only found out that the NFL would be using the vessel to hold Broncos media events last Wednesday.

"We had no problem getting guys to work," he said. "Everybody is excited about the Super Bowl."

Rather than hold the events in the team hotel in Jersey City, the NFL decided to park the boat - normally docked just a few miles away in Hoboken - next to the hotel and host the events there. Players and coaches will be available to reporters on the ship Wednesday and Thursday after events Monday and Tuesday.

Terzakos, from Staten Island, said it wasn't too hard to transform the ship that normally hosts weddings and other large parties into a floating media barge. The biggest issue was security. All crew members had to be checked out and the state police gave the boat a once-over with bomb-sniffing dogs. Just off the bow of the boat, which does not leave the dock for the NFL events, two heavily armed Coast Guard boats keep any other water traffic away.



It hasn't all been great. Terzakos said one of the crew members asked Peyton Manning for an autograph on Sunday and was rebuffed. "You'd think he'd sign for the crew," Terzakos said, "but that's OK."



For them, it's enough just to be associated with the Super Bowl. The only thing better would be if a local team was in the game. Terzakos said he's a Jets fan.



"If they were here," he said, "I'd have worked for free."