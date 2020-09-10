Kansas City began its defense of its Super Bowl championship by facing the Houston Texans in the NFL season opener on Sept. 10, 2020.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meet on the field during the coin toss before the start NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson loses control of the ball in the end zone against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The play was ruled an incomplete pass. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Will Fuller V #15 of the Houston Texans reaches for a reception against L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A model of the Super Bowl trophy stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) talks with teammates before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Fans stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs players stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan sows off his grill while tailgating before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs fans show their championship pride before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs fans tailgate before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.