Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley and other prospects are expected to be top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas. But which teams will pick them? With the regular season in the books, newsday.com NFL draft analyst Nick Klopsis makes his predictions in an early edition of his 2018 NFL mock draft.

Note: This early mock draft features the first 20 picks, which are officially set with non-playoff teams. The final 12 picks will be determined by playoff results. This mock draft will be updated each week of the playoffs as teams are eliminated. In addition, the tie for the ninth overall pick will be broken via coin flip at the NFL Combine.

*-denotes an underclassman who has yet to declare for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 15, with the league announcing the full list four days later.

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC*

For the second straight year, the Browns find themselves picking first overall — and in need of a franchise quarterback. Yes, they drafted DeShone Kizer in the second round last year, but he was wholly unimpressive as a rookie, with a 56.3 completion percentage and a 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 15 starts. The silver lining is that new general manager John Dorsey has his pick of the top passers in a draft that looks to be deep at the position. Sam Darnold was only so-so in 2017 after a phenomenal freshman season, but he has the size, arm, pocket presence and toughness that teams want. He threw 12 interceptions last year, mostly a product of him trusting his arm a bit too much and forcing unnecessary throws, but if he can fix that, he has the tools and the demeanor to be a quality NFL quarterback.

2. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA*

The last time the Giants picked second overall was in 1981, when they took a future Hall of Famer in Lawrence Taylor. This time, it seems like a near certainty that they’ll use the pick to address an offense that hasn’t scored 30 points in a game since Jan. 3, 2016. Picking this high means they have the chance to find their heir apparent to Eli Manning, whether or not Manning comes back for 2018. Josh Rosen could be a Week 1 starter thanks to his incredible arm — he can make any throw asked of him, and make it look good in the process. He also has a knack for pulling off comebacks (see his thriller against Texas A&M on Sept. 4), which may remind Giants fans of their current QB. However, while Manning is more of a quiet leader, Rosen has a very outspoken, sometimes brash personality, which has led to off-field questions. He also has a bit of an injury history — he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder after six games in his sophomore season, and he missed UCLA’s bowl game in December with a concussion. Still, the arm talent is undeniable, and if the Giants are comfortable with his outsized persona, he could be the long-term answer under center.

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, Edge rusher, North Carolina State

Jacoby Brissett filled in capably for an injured Andrew Luck, but he had very little help from a defense that was third-worst in yards per game (5,873) and second-worst in sacks (25). They need someone opposite Jabaal Sheard, who led the team with 5 1⁄2 sacks. Bradley Chubb has good size at 6-4, 260 pounds, and he was a consistent producer for the Wolfpack with 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss in the last two seasons. He could provide a much-needed boost of athleticism into the Colts’ struggling pass-rush.

4. Browns (via Houston Texans): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

After drafting their quarterback, the Browns keep bolstering the offense with arguably the most dynamic playmaker in this class. Saquon Barkley was an early Heisman favorite thanks to his complete skill set, but he faded after some midseason struggles. The 5-11, 230-pounder has rare elusiveness and great speed, and he’s just as good running between the tackles as he is catching passes out of the backfield. Barkley’s a threat to take any touch to the house, and pairing him with Darnold could provide an immense boost to the Browns’ offense.

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Neither Trevor Siemian nor 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch appear to be the answer at QB for the Broncos, so John Elway is going to have to find his signal-caller of the future. Baker Mayfield has inserted himself into the top tier of quarterbacks after a Heisman-winning season. Mayfield has the athleticism and playmaking ability to match his high-level production. He has drawn criticism for some off-field antics — including a February arrest on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as an obscene gesture made toward the Kansas bench during a game on Nov. 18 — and at 6-1, he’s on the short side for a quarterback. But teams have taken chances on shorter quarterbacks in the past — Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, for instance — and if he can prove he has learned from his mistakes, he could make an NFL team very happy.

6. Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville*

The Jets’ search for a quarterback will continue this offseason — Josh McCown may have taken his last NFL snap, Bryce Petty has been below average in his spot starts and former second-rounder Christian Hackenberg has yet to take a regular-season snap in two pro seasons. Unless they trade up (they have an extra second-round pick at their disposal thanks to the Sheldon Richardson trade), the Jets may not be in position to go after the top names in this class. But they could have an intriguing option in former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Jackson is an electric dual-threat player who has passed for 7,032 yards and rushed for 3,014 in two seasons. He improved as a passer last season, staying in the pocket and going through his progressions. He still has a way to go to truly become a polished passer, but offensive coordinator John Morton could use Jackson’s dynamic skill set and adapt his offensive scheme to maximize Jackson’s strengths while minimizing the parts of his game that still need work.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama*

No team allowed more yards per game through the air last season than Tampa Bay (260.6). Vernon Hargreaves, the Bucs’ 2016 first-round pick, is a good long-term option, but Brent Grimes is set to hit free agency and will turn 35 in July. Minkah Fitzpatrick was listed as a strong safety on Alabama’s depth chart, but he played all over the Crimson Tide’s secondary, and even saw some time at linebacker. He’s excellent in both coverage and run support, has an ideal mix of technique and athleticism and can provide an immediate boost at any position.

8. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, LSU

Mitchell Trubisky took his rookie lumps in 12 starts, but it didn’t help that he lost his top two receivers to injury before he even took his first career snap. Cameron Meredith is coming off a torn ACL and oft-injured Kevin White has played in a grand total of five games since being taken seventh overall in 2015. Courtland Sutton hasn’t gotten the same kind of attention as the other top receivers in this class, but he has great size (6-4, 215 pounds), which he uses to outmuscle defenders at the catch point. He still needs to refine his route-running, but he could be a useful target for Trubisky for years to come.

T-9. San Francisco 49ers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

The 49ers seem to have found their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Now it’s time to build the offense around — and in front of — him. The offensive line allowed 43 sacks, tied for 10th-most, and right guard Brandon Fusco is slated for free agency. Quenton Nelson is the best offensive line prospect in this class. He has ideal size at 6-5, 330 pounds, and is dominant in both run blocking and pass protection. He can play either guard spot, giving San Francisco a replacement for Fusco or an upgrade over left guard Laken Tomlinson.

T-9. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia*

NaVorro Bowman has been a steadying presence in the middle of Oakland’s defense, but he is set to hit free agency after joining the team on a one-year deal in October. If he leaves, the Raiders will be hard-pressed to find someone with his ability. Roquan Smith was the leader of Georgia’s defense and is the best off-ball linebacker in this class. He’s a do-it-all player with excellent sideline-to-sideline range, instincts, power and tackling ability. He could be a downhill force in the Raiders’ defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

The Dolphins spent their first-round pick on offensive tackles in 2014 (Ja’Wuan James) and 2016 (Laremy Tunsil), but they still could use additional reinforcements, especially at guard. Connor Williams missed most of his junior season with a sprained MCL and PCL, but he was impressive in his sophomore season and is solid against the pass and the run. Williams could start at left tackle and move Tunsil back inside to guard, where he played his rookie season.

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma*

In 2015, the Bengals took offensive tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher with their first two picks. Ogbuehi has been a major disappointment, while Fisher is coming off of surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat. While Fisher is expected to return to anchor the right side of the Bengals’ line, they’ll need to find an upgrade over Ogbuehi. Orlando Brown is the son of Orlando “Zeus” Brown, the late former Browns and Ravens offensive lineman. Just like his dad, Brown is a mammoth 6-8, 345 pounds. He’s a better run blocker than pass protector, but he could play either tackle spot.

13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

This pick will depend on what Washington decides to do with Kirk Cousins in free agency — if they let him walk, quarterback instantly becomes the team’s top need. However, they do have other needs, and while safety isn’t a major problem, they could use an impact player deep in the secondary. Derwin James is just that. He’s similar to former Seminole Jalen Ramsey in terms of versatility — both played all over Florida State’s secondary, including cornerback, safety and up in the box as a linebacker. He looks to be fully healed from a torn meniscus that cost him almost all of his 2016 season, and his athleticism could be a huge boost for Washington’s secondary.

14. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, Edge rusher, Clemson*

The Packers have a pair of aging pass-rushers in Clay Matthews (who will turn 32 in May) and Ahmad Brooks (34 in March). The Packers can save $11.4 million against the cap by cutting Matthews, but even if they keep him, they’ll need to inject some youth at outside linebacker. Clelin Ferrell is the latest in a long line of recent Clemson edge rushers to attract NFL attention, and he may be just as good as his predecessors. Ferrell, a redshirt sophomore, is a lengthy pass-rusher at 6-5, 260 pounds, and he has great athleticism to get to the quarterback. His size and skill set make him a fit in either a 3-4 front (which the Packers employ) or a 4-3.

15. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Carson Palmer turned 38 in December, and the Cardinals don’t have a succession plan behind him at quarterback. They have other, more immediate needs (offensive tackle, wide receiver), but if one of the top quarterbacks falls this far they’ll have to at least consider him. Josh Allen has ideal measurables for a quarterback — he’s big (6-5, 240 pounds) with a strong arm and athleticism. He’s very raw, however, and struggled mightily against Power Five schools (50.0 completion percentage, one touchdown, eight interceptions in three career games) and owns just a career 56.2 completion percentage (though he didn’t have the best supporting cast around him). Luckily, he wouldn’t have to start right away and can learn behind Palmer for a season.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama*

The Ravens desperately need more receiving options for Joe Flacco in the passing game — – 2015 first-rounder Breshad Perriman has disappointed in the few times he has stayed healthy, while pending free agent Mike Wallace will turn 32 in August. Ozzie Newsome seems to have an affinity for Alabama players — he has taken four players out of Tuscaloosa in the last six years, including two last year and two in the first round (2014, 2017). Calvin Ridley has been a solid pass-catcher ever since arriving at Alabama. He has great speed, runs very clean routes and brings in the ball with soft hands. His main concern, however, may be his age. He turned 23 in December — an advanced age for a college junior — so he’ll have to show that he hasn’t yet hit his peak.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington*

The Chargers had the NFL’s second-worst rush defense, allowing 131.1 yards per game. Corey Liuget hasn’t quite lived up to his contract extension, and Brandon Mebane turns 33 in January, so Los Angeles could eye some help at defensive tackle. Vita Vea could be the pick in that case. He’s the top run-stopping defensive tackle in this class, thanks to his 6-5, 332-pound frame and incredible strength. He could be a much-needed brick wall in run defense while also eating up blockers and freeing up Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in passing situations. If any of the top quarterbacks fall this far, the Chargers could decide to draft one to plan for life after Philip Rivers.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU*

Quick, name the Seahawks’ leader in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2017. If you said Russell Wilson (586 yards, three TDs), congratulations, you win! Unfortunately for the Seahawks, that just shows how much of a disaster the running back position was — only two backs (Chris Carson, Mike Davis) finished with more than 200 yards, and they played four and six games, respectively. Derrius Guice could be the answer. The 5-11, 218-pounder runs with excellent balance and a great mix of power, speed and agility. He’s an elusive back who can make defenders miss in the open field.

19. Dallas Cowboys: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Dez Bryant isn’t quite the game-breaking player he once was. Part of it is age (he turned 29 in November), but part of it is the lack of a second option at receiver. No matter what the Cowboys decide to do with Bryant (he counts $16.5 million against the cap but can be cut with a post-June 1 designation for a $12.5-million savings), they’ll need pass-catching options for Dak Prescott. James Washington, an Oklahoma State product like Bryant, is a big-play receiver who can open things up as a deep threat. He’s explosive off the snap and was very productive, averaging 19.8 yards per reception on 226 career catches, though he did benefit from another future NFL player throwing him the ball in Mason Rudolph as well as Oklahoma State’s wide-open offensive scheme. Still, he’d be a great complement to the physical Bryant and a useful downfield target for Prescott.

20. Detroit Lions: Arden Key, Edge rusher, LSU

Ziggy Ansah, who had 12 sacks, is set to hit free agency. Even if the Lions bring back their Pro Bowl defensive end, they’ll need to find more pass-rushing help — only one other Lion had more than five (Anthony Zettel, 6 1⁄2). Arden Key played linebacker in 2017 but has the size (6-6, 265 pounds) to play defensive end. Key has immense talent, highlighted by his explosiveness off the snap and his speed around the edge. However, scouts will need to take a look at his off-field history — he wasn’t with the team during spring practice last season for personal reasons.