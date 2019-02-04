Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Dwayne Haskins and other prospects are expected to be top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Nashville. But which teams will pick them? With the first round set, here’s our updated mock draft.

Previous picks denote players taken in mock draft 1.0 (Dec. 31), 1.1 (Jan. 6), 1.2 (Jan. 13) and 1.3 (Jan. 20).

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge rusher, Ohio State

The Cardinals desperately need to build around young quarterback Josh Rosen with offensive linemen and wide receivers, but it will be very tough to pass on a player of Nick Bosa’s caliber. Bosa’s style is very similar to that of his brother, Chargers Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. The younger Bosa is a tough pass-rusher who can power through opposing linemen with his strength or blow past them with his speed. Previous picks: Bosa (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The 49ers will get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon back from injury next season, so they can focus on their defense with the second overall pick. Quinnen Williams is the latest Crimson Tide defensive lineman to get early-round draft attention. The redshirt sophomore dominated against top offensive linemen and has the power and instincts to impact both the run and pass. Previous picks: Q. Williams (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

3. Jets: Josh Allen, Edge rusher, Kentucky

This pick largely depends on how GM Mike Maccagnan will spend nearly $100 million in cap space during free agency. For now, we’ll give them Josh Allen, a 3-4 linebacker who has great speed around the edge but still is developing his pass-rush moveset. Previous picks: Allen (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

The Raiders have a ton of holes that need to be addressed. First up: Fixing a pass rush that was nonexistent after the preseason trade of Khalil Mack. Ed Oliver is a quick, disruptive interior lineman who projects best as a pass-rushing three-technique, similar to Aaron Donald or Geno Atkins. Previous picks: Oliver (1.0, 1.1, 1,2, 1.3)

5. Tampa Bay Bucs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Buccaneers were involved in a bunch of shootouts, which is an indictment of their secondary. They did draft Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart in the second round last year, but they could continue to bolster the position with Greedy Williams. Williams has excellent ball skills and technique in both man and zone defense, and could become a No. 1 cornerback in short order. Previous picks: G. Williams (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

6. Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Yes, the Giants need to find Eli Manning’s replacement, but continuing to rebuild the offensive line will be an even bigger priority for GM Dave Gettleman, who loves his “hog mollies.” Jonah Williams is the top offensive tackle in a pretty good class. The 6-5, 301-pounder has good athleticism and can play on either side of the line. Previous picks: J. Williams (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

It seems as if the Jaguars are ready to move on from Blake Bortles. Unfortunately for them, this quarterback class appears to be light at the top in terms of talent. Dwayne Haskins impressed in his first season as the Buckeyes’ starter with a good arm, touch on his throws and enough mobility to extend plays. Previous picks: Haskins (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, Edge rusher, Clemson

Ezekiel Ansah is set to hit free agency, and his departure would leave the Lions without a bona-fide edge rusher. Clelin Ferrell was a top prospect last year before returning to school. He has great size and length, with the athleticism to match. Previous picks: Ferrell (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

9. Buffalo Bills: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Josh Allen showed some promise in his rookie season despite poor talent around him. Now it’s time to find him a No. 1 receiver. N’Keal Harry has the size (6-4, 216 pounds) and hands to make tough 50-50 grabs, especially in the red zone. Previous picks: Harry (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

10. Denver Broncos: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

If Dwayne Haskins falls, the Broncos could be tempted to take him as Case Keenum’s heir apparent. But with Bradley Roby an impending free agent, they may want to find another cornerback to play opposite Chris Harris. Byron Murphy is on the smaller side for a cornerback at 5-11, 182 pounds, but he makes up for it with excellent technique, instincts and ball skills. Previous picks: Murphy (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

The Bengals have some talent along the defensive line and in the secondary, but their linebacking corps needs a major overhaul. Mack Wilson is a balanced linebacker who looks just as comfortable dropping back into coverage as he does getting after the run. Previous picks: Wilson (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, Edge rusher, Florida

It seems like the Packers need a pass-rusher every offseason. This year is no different. Jachai Polite has excellent explosiveness and burst off the snap. Previous picks: Polite (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Whether or not Ryan Tannehill returns for 2019, the Dolphins may want to start planning for the future under center. Kyler Murray declared after previously signing to play in the Oakland A's farm system as the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft. His size (5-10, 195) may pose an issue in the NFL, though teams may be more apt to take a smaller passer in light of Baker Mayfield's success. Murray is an electric athlete with incredible speed and great arm talent. Previous picks: Drew Lock, QB, MIssouri (1.0, 1.1); Murray (1.2, 1.3)

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

The Falcons have an excellent defensive tackle in Grady Jarrett, but not much else alongside him. Rashan Gary can line up as a pass-rushing three-technique in a 4-3 scheme or a five-technique end in a 3-4, but injuries hampered his junior season. Previous picks: Gary (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

15. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, Edge rusher, Mississippi State

Julius Peppers will be 39 next season, and there’s not much depth behind him at defensive end. At 6-6, 245 pounds, Montez Sweat has excellent size and length to go with his athleticism. Previous picks: Sweat (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

16. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Alex Smith’s horrific season-ending injury puts some uncertainty into Washington’s plans at quarterback. Drew Lock might remind some people of Bills rookie Josh Allen – both have good size, strong arms and the athleticism to make “wow” plays, but also struggle with consistency. Previous picks: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia (1.0, 1.1); Lock (1.2, 1.3)

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Baker Mayfield showed great promise in his rookie season, and with some more receiving help he could get even better in his second season. D.K. Metcalf declared for the draft despite missing nearly half of his redshirt sophomore season with a neck injury. He’s a bit raw but has excellent size (6-4, 230 pounds) and athleticism. Previous picks: Metcalf (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

The Vikings’ offensive line took a step back last season after being one of the team’s strengths in 2017. Cody Ford is a tough mauler who fits well at tackle or inside as a guard. Previous picks: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

19. Tennessee Titans: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

The Titans need to keep Marcus Mariota upright, and some interior line help could do the trick. Dalton Risner was productive at Kansas State – according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 27 pressures in four seasons as a starter. He can play tackle or guard at the next level. Previous picks: Risner (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin White, LB, LSU

The Steelers haven’t been the same up the middle since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in December 2017. They need an athletic, sideline-to-sideline presence in their front seven. Devin White is versatile enough to play any linebacker spot. He has the range to make plays in the passing game and can quickly get downhill to stop the run. Previous picks: White (1.0, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

21. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, Edge rusher, Florida State

Frank Clark is an impending free agent. Even if he returns, Seattle could use some more pass-rushing help. At 235 pounds, Brian Burns is much lighter than your typical edge player, but he makes up for it with a 6-5 frame and excellent speed and bend. Head coach Pete Carroll has taken lighter, quicker pass-rushers in the past – most notably Bruce Irvin – so Burns could be a fit here. Previous picks: Burns (1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens largely abandoned the passing game with Lamar Jackson under center, but they still could use a top-flight receiver for him to target. A.J. Brown is a big receiver with good size (6-1, 230 pounds) and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. Previous picks: A. Brown (1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Deshaun Watson was sacked an astonishing 62 times in 2018, an NFL high. Jawaan Taylor worked his way into the first-round conversation after showing improvement in his junior season. He has good size at 6-5, 328 pounds and is quick enough to handle speed rushers and powerful enough to pancake defenders. Previous picks: Taylor (1.1, 1.2, 1.3)

24. Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders need a big-play receiver after dealing Amari Cooper to the Cowboys just before the trade deadline. “Hollywood” Brown is an explosive, speedy receiver who is a threat to take any touch to the house, just like his cousin: Steelers wideout Antonio Brown. Previous picks: M. Brown, WR, Oklahoma (1.1, 1.2)

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Injured No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby is an impending free agent. They have some talented players behind him in Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones, but none have really been able to put it together so far and become a shutdown defender. Deandre Baker is just 5-11, 185 pounds, but he plays like a bigger corner thanks to his great length and nose for the ball. He also can play several secondary spots, including nickel corner. Previous picks: Baker (1.2, 1.3)

26. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

The Colts don't have too many glaring needs, so they can afford to make a luxury pick here and bolster an already strong receiving corps. Kelvin Harmon is a well-rounded receiver with the size (6-3, 214), speed, hands and route-running ability to eventually become a No. 1 receiver. Previous pick: Harmon (1.2, 1.3)

27. Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The last of the Raiders' three picks in this mock is used to plug a perennial hole at middle linebacker. Devin Bush – the son of the former Falcons first-rounder of the same name – is only 5-11, but he’s a tough linebacker with great speed and instincts. Previous picks: Bush (1.2, 1.3)

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

The Chargers have a pair of dominant pass-rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but they could use a big body in between them with Brandon Mebane set to hit free agency. Jeffery Simmons has excellent explosiveness off the snap, which helps him get upfield as a pass-rusher and make stops in the run game. Previous picks: Simmons (1.2, 1.3)

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The Chiefs' offense can put up boatloads of points in any given game. Now they need a defense that can stop the other team from doing the same. Cornerback and edge rusher are particularly big needs, but they also could use safety help, especially with Eric Berry unable to stay healthy the past two seasons. Deionte Thompson is a very rangy centerfielder with excellent ball skills and instincts. Previous pick: Thompson (1.3)

30. Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Jimmy Graham wasnt the seam-buster in Green Bay that he once was in New Orleans and Seattle. Noah Fant leads a deep crop of tight ends. The 6-5, 241-pounder is a prototypical tight end for today’s NFL with the size, speed and hands to create mismatches, especially down the seam. Previous pick: Fant (1.3)

31. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, Edge rusher, Boston College

The Rams are set to lose Ndamukong Suh to free agency. Zach Allen is good against both the pass and the run, and can slide inside in obvious passing situations.

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Rob Gronkowski may retire this offseason. T.J. Hockenson isn’t the pure athletic mismatch that Hawkeyes teammate Noah Fant is, but he’s a very well-rounded tight end who can run, catch and block. He'd be a perfect fit in the Patriots' offense even if Gronkowski returns for another season.