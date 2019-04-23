TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Glauber's NFL mock draft 2019

Bob Glauber predicts the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kentucky's Josh Allen

Kentucky's Josh Allen Photo Credit: AP/Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Kliff Kingsbury once said he’d draft Murray first overall if he had the chance. Well, he’s got that chance. 

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Niners are desperate for pass-rush help, and Bosa is just the man to deliver. 

3. Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Mike Maccagnan is desperate to trade down to acquire more picks, but Williams has enough talent to justify staying put. 

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Jon Gruden once won a Super Bowl with Warren Sapp. Oliver has a chance to make a similar impact for the Raiders. 

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

White is one of the best linebackers to come along in years. Another Derrick Brooks? 

6. Giants: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Dave Gettleman says he needs playmakers on defense, and Allen is just that. 

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Tom Coughlin needs someone to help with the running game and protect newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles. Taylor is his man. 

8. Detroit Lions: Jonah Williams, G/T, Alabama

Williams has the versatility to play tackle or guard, so he seems like a no-brainer here. 

9. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

One of the most talented tight ends to come into the NFL in years. The next Rob Gronkowski? 

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Joe Flacco will be the guy for now, but John Elway needs a long-term answer at quarterback after his recent first-round miss on Paxton Lynch. 

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Bengals have gone as far as they can with Andy Dalton. 

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Out with Clay Matthews III and in with Bush. 

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Dolphins need outside speed for the pass rush after Cameron Wake moved on. 

14. Atlanta Falcons: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Dan Quinn can’t have enough good cornerbacks. 

15. Washington Redskins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Redskins need to beef up the secondary now that Josh Norman’s impact has waned.

16. Carolina Panthers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

A terrific defensive player and leader, Wilkins need not go far to resume his football career. 

17. Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

It’s time the Giants drafted Eli Manning’s successor. Jones’ work under David Cutcliffe has him well prepared for the NFL. 

18. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

Some much-needed help up front for Kirk Cousins. 

19. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Ferrell can provide a boost to any team’s pass rush. 

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Injury concerns have Gary’s stock falling, but the Steelers can take a chance on his talent. 

21. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

The Seahawks need a replacement for Frank Clark after his trade to the Chiefs. 

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

The Ravens need an impact player on defense now that Terrell Suggs is off to Arizona. 

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, T, Washington State

Deshaun Watson was under siege far too often last year. It's time he gets some help. 

24. Oakland Raiders: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

The Raiders badly need an infusion of youth into the running game, and Jacobs can give it. 

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

He’s a younger version of DeSean Jackson, who is back in Philly and can mentor the speedy Brown. 

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

T.Y. Hilton can use another big-time receiver to take some of the pressure off. 

27. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Derek Carr will love Fant’s ability to get down the field in a hurry. 

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Anthony Lynn’s defense relies heavily on the secondary, and Ya-Sin is a quality addition. 

29. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Offensive line play in Seattle has deteriorated badly in recent years. Lindstrom can help keep newly re-signed quarterback Russell Wilson upright. 

30. Green Bay Packers: Cody Ford, T, Oklahama

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga is going into his 10th season. There's nothing wrong with some more depth along the line. 

31. Los Angeles Rams:  A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

Another weapon for Sean McVay to add to his gameplan. 

32. New England Patriots: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Devin McCourty can’t go on forever.

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

