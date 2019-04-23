1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Kliff Kingsbury once said he’d draft Murray first overall if he had the chance. Well, he’s got that chance.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Niners are desperate for pass-rush help, and Bosa is just the man to deliver.

3. Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Mike Maccagnan is desperate to trade down to acquire more picks, but Williams has enough talent to justify staying put.

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Jon Gruden once won a Super Bowl with Warren Sapp. Oliver has a chance to make a similar impact for the Raiders.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

White is one of the best linebackers to come along in years. Another Derrick Brooks?

6. Giants: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Dave Gettleman says he needs playmakers on defense, and Allen is just that.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Tom Coughlin needs someone to help with the running game and protect newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles. Taylor is his man.

8. Detroit Lions: Jonah Williams, G/T, Alabama

Williams has the versatility to play tackle or guard, so he seems like a no-brainer here.

9. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

One of the most talented tight ends to come into the NFL in years. The next Rob Gronkowski?

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Joe Flacco will be the guy for now, but John Elway needs a long-term answer at quarterback after his recent first-round miss on Paxton Lynch.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Bengals have gone as far as they can with Andy Dalton.

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Out with Clay Matthews III and in with Bush.

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Dolphins need outside speed for the pass rush after Cameron Wake moved on.

14. Atlanta Falcons: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Dan Quinn can’t have enough good cornerbacks.

15. Washington Redskins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Redskins need to beef up the secondary now that Josh Norman’s impact has waned.

16. Carolina Panthers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

A terrific defensive player and leader, Wilkins need not go far to resume his football career.

17. Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

It’s time the Giants drafted Eli Manning’s successor. Jones’ work under David Cutcliffe has him well prepared for the NFL.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

Some much-needed help up front for Kirk Cousins.

19. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Ferrell can provide a boost to any team’s pass rush.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Injury concerns have Gary’s stock falling, but the Steelers can take a chance on his talent.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

The Seahawks need a replacement for Frank Clark after his trade to the Chiefs.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

The Ravens need an impact player on defense now that Terrell Suggs is off to Arizona.

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, T, Washington State

Deshaun Watson was under siege far too often last year. It's time he gets some help.

24. Oakland Raiders: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

The Raiders badly need an infusion of youth into the running game, and Jacobs can give it.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

He’s a younger version of DeSean Jackson, who is back in Philly and can mentor the speedy Brown.

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

T.Y. Hilton can use another big-time receiver to take some of the pressure off.

27. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Derek Carr will love Fant’s ability to get down the field in a hurry.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Anthony Lynn’s defense relies heavily on the secondary, and Ya-Sin is a quality addition.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Offensive line play in Seattle has deteriorated badly in recent years. Lindstrom can help keep newly re-signed quarterback Russell Wilson upright.

30. Green Bay Packers: Cody Ford, T, Oklahama

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga is going into his 10th season. There's nothing wrong with some more depth along the line.

31. Los Angeles Rams: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

Another weapon for Sean McVay to add to his gameplan.

32. New England Patriots: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Devin McCourty can’t go on forever.