1. Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Bengals are starved for a winner, and Burrow — who grew up not far from Cincinnati — is their answer.

2. Redskins: Chase Young, edge, Ohio State

The Redskins have loaded up on the defensive line in recent years, but Young is too good a prospect to pass up.

3. Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

There has been some talk about Detroit taking a quarterback, but they insist they remain committed to Matthew Stafford. If that’s the case, then Okudah addresses a chronic need in the secondary.

4. Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Giants are desperate for help on defense, and Isaiah Simmons is there. But GM Dave Gettleman may not be able to pass up a “hog molly” offensive lineman like Wills.

5. Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Dolphins ripped apart the roster last year to rebuild for the future, and they need a quarterback to get the process moving. Tua Tagovailoa is a consideration, but if injuries are a concern, then Herbert is a viable alternative.

6. Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

After making an unsuccessful run at Tom Brady, the Chargers look to the future and get one of the most dynamic, albeit injury prone, quarterbacks in the former Alabama star.

7. Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Luke Kuechly had to walk away from the NFL because of persistent concussion problems, so Simmons would be a natural fit.

8. Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Cardinals can use some more help on the offensive line, but Brown is too good to pass up. A force on the inside.

9. Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Jaguars traded away cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and must now look for adequate replacements. They start with Henderson, the second-best corner in the draft.

10. Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Baker Mayfield regressed badly last season, in part because the Browns were abysmal in pass protection. They signed Titans T Jack Conklin to a huge deal and can now add to the left side.

11. Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Joe Douglas rebuilt the line in free agency, but Becton’s size and athleticism make him a franchise left tackle.

12. Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jon Gruden is obsessed with vertical speed from his receivers, and Lamb has plenty of it. A terrific route-runner, too.

13. 49ers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs a big-time target after Emmanuel Sanders departed via free agency, and Jeudy would be a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

14. Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

After major upgrades on offense with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs can afford to turn to defense and add the fast-rising Kinlaw to the mix.

15. Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Denver can use help at receiver – there has been talk about a trade up for Jeudy — but GM John Elway also has an eye toward upgrading the offensive line.

16. Falcons: Yetur Gross-Matos, edge, Penn State

After moving on from Vic Beasley, coach Dan Quinn can get plenty out of Gross-Matos.

17. Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys lost Byron Jones in free agency, so McKinney can help the secondary with his terrific range.

18. Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Miami traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans last year, so there’s now a need for a quality left tackle.

19. Raiders: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU

The Raiders still haven’t found an adequate replacement for Khalil Mack.

20. Jaguars: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Ruggs is a burner who can be of immense help to second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew.

21. Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles were decimated by injury at receiver last year, so Jefferson would be a welcome addition for Carson Wentz.

22. Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs to the Bills last month, so Higgins can help replenish the position.

23. Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

The rebuild in New England would get a major boost with Epenesa, a versatile defender who could thrive under Bill Belichick.

24. Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Demario Davis has been terrific, but adding a player like Murray can only help a defense that has steadily improved the last two seasons.

25. Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Coach Mike Zimmer always manages to find quality cornerbacks, and Terrell can easily fit into Minnesota’s defense.

26. Dolphins: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Dolphins are the power players in the first round this year, and adding Queen to an already impressive haul would address a major need on defense.

27. Seahawks: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Pete Carroll can never have enough good cover corners on a defense that relies on aggressive coverage in the secondary.

28. Ravens: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Lamar Jackson can develop a great rapport with a player like Aiyuk, who is a terrific route runner known for his competitiveness.

29. Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Titans lost Jack Conklin, who went to Cleveland in free agency, so adding a right tackle like Wilson can be an immediate help.

30. Packers: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

The Packers wouldn’t have to look far for help on defense, as the former Wisconsin star would be a terrific fit in Mike Pettine’s defense.

31. 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The 49ers need to think about life after Joe Staley, and Jackson is a good place to start.

32. Chiefs: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Chiefs’ offense already is virtually unstoppable, but imagine how good they’d be with a big-time tailback.