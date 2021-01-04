Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons and other prospects are expected to be top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29-May 1. But which teams will pick them?

With the regular season officially in the books, here’s our mock draft of the first 18 picks. (This mock draft will be updated as teams are eliminated from the playoffs.)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This pick is as no-brainer as it gets. Gardner Minshew surprised everyone with a good rookie season in 2019, but couldn’t build on it in 2020 — and quite simply, he’s not Trevor Lawrence, who squarely is in the Andrew Luck/Peyton Manning "generational" status of prospects. Lawrence brings a complete skillset to the NFL: size, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, leadership and a winning pedigree (he’s only lost one game since high school).

2. Jets: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Jets lost out on the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes late in the season, but falling to No. 2 gives them more options. Do they still start over with a new rookie quarterback, even if that QB isn’t anywhere near Lawrence’s tier? Do they give Sam Darnold one more chance with a new head coach and give him the receiving help he’s desperately needed since his rookie season? Do they add a bookend to Mekhi Becton and give Darnold two mammoth blockers? In this case, they go with the third option. Penei Sewell opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still is the best blocker in the class, with excellent upper-body power in the run game and the technique and arm length to hold off pass-rushers.

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Micah Parsons, ILB, Penn State

The Dolphins are in a very good spot this offseason: Tua Tagovailoa showed great promise as a starter, the defense was solid in all areas and there aren’t many key players set to leave in free agency. That leaves them in position to go best player available at the top of the draft. Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, but he’s a versatile linebacker who can do anything asked of him.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Falcons’ secondary allowed the most passing yards per game (307.4) and the third-most touchdowns (34), and with Darqueze Dennard and Blidi Wreh-Wilson set to hit free agency, they need another corner opposite 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell. Patrick Surtain II — the son of the former Dolphins and Kansas City cornerback — has the size (6-1, 203), ball skills and fluidity to lock down receivers.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Joe Burrow will need some extra protection when he returns from his torn ACL and MCL. Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season, but he’s an aggressive, physical blocker who moves very well and can play either tackle spot or inside at guard.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Darius Slay has been a big help for the Eagles’ secondary, but he turned 30 on New Year’s Day, and the other corner spot has been nothing short of a talent void. Caleb Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but he has an excellent mix of size (6-2, 207), speed, and physicality in press man coverage.

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

This pick largely depends on who the team hires as its general manager and its head coach. No matter who comes in, however, the Lions will have to start thinking about an eventual life after Matthew Stafford, whether it happens this offseason or next. Ja’Marr Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but he won the Biletnikoff Award and shattered SEC receiving records in 2019 thanks to his great hands and mixture of speed, shiftiness and physicality.

8. Carolina Panthers: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Teddy Bridgewater is one year into his three-year, $63 million contract, but he didn’t exactly look like he did when he went 5-0 as Drew Brees’ backup in 2019, so it’s not totally out of the question for Matt Rhule to find an eventual replacement. Zach Wilson is a well-rounded quarterback with a great deep ball, solid mobility and a sixth sense for pressure.

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Drew Lock has had a bumpy start to his career — does John Elway decide to move on after two seasons? Trey Lance has excellent mobility, a strong arm and ideal size (6-4, 226), but he played only 17 career games against inferior competition at the FCS level.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Cowboys allowed 29.6 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL, in large part due to a pass defense that allowed a touchdown on 6.6 percent of attempts. Jaycee Horn —the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn — is a lengthy outside corner who thrives in physical, press coverage.

11. Giants: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2021 undoubtedly will be put-up-or-shut-up time for Daniel Jones, so look for the Giants to give him more help at receiver, especially if they decide to designate Golden Tate as a post-June 1 cut ($8.5 million cap savings, with $2.3 million in dead cap). DeVonta Smith emerged as Mac Jones’ favorite target on Alabama’s high-powered offense and was a Heisman finalist thanks to his excellent technique and soft hands. He’s a bit on the thinner side at 6-1, 175 pounds, but he plays like a much bigger receiver and could be a No. 1 target in short order.

12. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled to stay healthy ever since arriving in San Francisco, and according to Spotrac, he only would count for $1.4 million in dead cap and in both 2021 and 2022 if he were cut after June 1, with a 2021 cap savings of $25 million. All of that may be enough for the 49ers to decide to move on despite more pressing needs. Justin Fields is an excellent dual-threat quarterback with a ton of pure athletic talent, but questions remain about his ability to go through his full progressions.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Another year, another offseason in which the Chargers desperately need a left tackle — and with all the flashes that Justin Herbert showed in his rookie season, GM Tom Telesco would be wise to protect him. Christian Darrisaw moves well for a 6-5, 314-pound tackle, and he has the length to be a solid pass protector.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, Edge rusher, Michigan

Mike Zimmer called his defense "the worst one I’ve ever had," so look for the Vikings to add massive reinforcements on that side of the ball, starting with a pass rush that only mustered 23 sacks. Kwity Paye has the physical tools, explosiveness and motor to get to the quarterback, and he’s an ideal fit for the 4-3 scheme that Zimmer loves to use.

15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Cam Newton disappointed in his first season as the Patriots’ starter and only signed a one-year deal, and the jury still is out on Jarrett Stidham as a long-term solution. In this scenario, Bill Belichick gets a Heisman finalist who played under good friend Nick Saban. Mac Jones is a very efficient passer —he completed 76.5 percent of his passes in his first full season as Alabama’s starter — who can overcome average mobility and arm strength with pinpoint ball placement skills, smarts and pocket presence.

16. Las Vegas Raiders: Gregory Rousseau, Edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

The Raiders only had 21 sacks, fourth-worst in the NFL. Gregory Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season but was one of the nation’s best pass-rushers in 2019 with 15 1/2 sacks. He has excellent athleticism, burst and length.

17. Arizona Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick are impending free agents. Eric Stokes is a long press corner with the speed to stay in lockstep with any receiver.

18. Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

After getting a stalwart linebacker at the top of the draft, it’s time to get Tua Tagovailoa some more receiving help to go with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. Why not bring in one of Tagovailoa’s old friends from Alabama? Jaylen Waddle is recovering from a broken ankle, but when healthy he’s a speedy threat that can turn a short slant into a long touchdown.

Pick order TBD: Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams), Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Jets (via Seattle Seahawks), Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City