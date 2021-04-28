1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Urban Meyer gives it a go at the NFL level with one of the best quarterback prospects ever.

2. Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

After giving serious consideration to keeping Sam Darnold, the Jets decide to start over with a quarterback whose arm talent has been compared to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

3. 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The history of recent Alabama quarterbacks hasn’t been kind, but maybe Jones will fare better in offensive guru Kyle Shanahan’s system.

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Quarterback is a consideration here with the aging Matt Ryan, but Pitts offers Tony Gonzalez-like talent that’s too much to resist.

5. Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Joe Burrow made magic with Chase at LSU, and now he gets to work with his former receiver in the NFL.

6. Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa gets a home-run threat in former Crimson Tide teammate Smith, whose slender frame is a concern but whose speed and route-running ability are unquestioned.

7. Lions: Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

Do the Lions consider a quarterback, even though they traded for Jared Goff? They certainly think about it, but Slater is a prudent choice to help the new QB.

8. Patriots (from Panthers): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Bill Belichick is never afraid to move up or back in the draft, especially with a franchise quarterback in sight.

9. Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

John Elway says he’ll keep swinging until he finds the right quarterback, and the Hall of Famer isn’t content with Drew Lock. The trade for Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t preclude them from taking another QB.

10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Cowboys are desperate for help on defense, and the son of the former Miami cornerback offers a major upgrade.

11. Giants: Jaelen Phillips, Edge, Miami

Jaylen Waddle is a consideration here, but it’s hard to knock the idea of Phillips, who would help an already improving defense.

12. Eagles: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Eagles couldn’t stop a nose bleed in the secondary, so Farley, who seems OK coming off back surgery, is a smart addition.

13. Chargers: Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

No one with the Chargers would be happier to have Sewell fall to them than quarterback Justin Herbert, who worked with the elite tackle at Oregon.

14. Vikings: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Mike Zimmer always is on the lookout for quality defenders, and Parsons is as reliable as they come.

15. Panthers (from Patriots): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

The consistent chatter about Matt Rhule looking to trade down from No. 8 makes you think he’s committed to Sam Darnold. Taking Vera-Tucker is a solid move to help protect the young quarterback.

16. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Kyler Murray already has DeAndre Hopkins as a target, but you can never have too many elite receivers in a passing league.

17. Raiders: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The underperforming Raiders in the Jon Gruden era simply haven’t been good enough on defense. Horn will help.

18. Dolphins: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Paye can be an immediate fit into Brian Flores’ scheme and give Miami’s already improving defense a jolt.

19. Washington: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

There’s no question the WFT needs a franchise quarterback after the Dwayne Haskins nightmare, but with the top prospects off the board, it’s OK to go defense with a Notre Dame linebacker with terrific range.

20. Bears: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

With Andy Dalton as the starter, Bears have to hope that defense will win the day. They need not look far to grab reliable cover corner Newsome.

21. Colts: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

Anthony Castonzo retired in January, so this is a natural fit and allows Quenton Nelson to stay at guard, where he’s best suited.

22. Titans: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Titans have been on the market for an edge rusher for years, as evidenced by their recent dalliance with Jadeveon Clowney.

23. Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Jets might go cornerback or edge rusher here, and maybe they get Etienne in the second round. But no argument if they take the talented back here.

24. Steelers: Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

There’s talk of Alabama running back Najee Harris in this spot, but Jenkins is the better long-term value, and Harris could be available later.

25. Jaguars: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Meyer has his big-time quarterback, now it’s time to address a defense that has been stripped bare by trades and free-agent defections.

26. Browns: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

The Browns’ offense seems set for now, so adding to an already reliable defense makes sense.

27. Ravens: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

Ravens haven’t had the kind of pass rush they boasted during the Terrell Suggs days.

28. Saints: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The post-Drew Brees era will require a more reliable defense, so Collins gives Demario Davis & Co. some help.

29. Packers: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Do the Packers go a second straight year of not giving Aaron Rodgers another big-time target in the passing game? Not likely.

30. Bills: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

The Bills like Etienne, but if he’s off the board, Sean McDermott gets another pass rusher for an already stout defense.

31. Kansas City: Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington

Kansas City’s pass rush is mostly fine, but adding Tryon to a unit that already includes Chris Jones and Frank Clark can only help, especially after the trade for offensive tackle Orlando Brown solved that need.

32. Buccaneers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

How perfect would it be for Tom Brady to play with Asante Samuel and now the former Patriots cornerback’s son?