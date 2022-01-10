Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. But which teams will pick them? And with two picks each in the top 10, what will the Jets and Giants do?

With the regular season officially in the books, here’s our first mock draft offseason, of the first 18 picks in the first round.

(Note: This mock will be updated throughout the postseason as teams are eliminated.)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge rusher, Michigan

The Jaguars have three major issues this offseason: Find a new head coach, do whatever they can to accelerate Trevor Lawrence’s development and fix a defense that allowed a fourth-worst 26.9 points per game. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson burst onto the national scene with 14 sacks, including three against Ohio State, and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. The 6-6, 265-pounder has a relentless motor with an excellent mix of speed and power off the edge, making him a potential game-breaker alongside former first-rounder Josh Allen.

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge rusher, Oregon

The Lions have some decent edge rushers on their roster, but none of them are top-tier, and as the old saying goes, you can never have enough of them. Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are 1A and 1B at edge rusher in this class, and while Hutchinson broke out this season, the 6-5, 258-pound Thibodeaux has been a consistent force since enrolling at Oregon (nine sacks as a freshman, seven last season). He has top-tier athleticism with excellent explosiveness off the snap.

3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Is Davis Mills the answer at quarterback? In this scenario, the Texans give him another year to develop and add some protection. The 6-6, 360-pound Evan Neal moves very quickly for a player of his size while also showing immense power in the run game. He also has experience at right tackle (12 games in 2020) and left guard (13 games in 2019)

4. Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Jets’ defense allowed the most total yards (397.6) and points (29.6) per game of any team in 2021. Marcus Maye is an impending free agent, but even if they bring him back, they still could use another impact safety. Kyle Hamilton is the latest in the Derwin James/Isaiah Simmons trend of versatile, do-it-all defenders. The 6-4, 220-pounder can play single- or two-high safety, be a sub-package linebacker against the run or play out in the slot — and he looks comfortable in each situation.

5. Giants: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The jury remains out on Daniel Jones as the Giants’ franchise quarterback, but no matter who’s throwing the ball, more help up front remains the key to fixing the offense’s myriad issues. Tyler Linderbaum is an excellent, well-rounded interior lineman with the power to bowl over defenders in the run game, the footwork to stonewall them in pass protection and the intelligence to both make pre-snap calls and adjust after the snap. Centers typically don’t get drafted this high, but the Rimington winner is one of the most pro-ready centers to come out in quite some time.

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

As bad as the quarterback play was in Carolina, the Panthers’ offensive line was no better: the unit allowed 52 sacks in 2021, fifth-most in the league. Ikem Ekwonu is a tough mauler who uses his power at the point of attack to regularly pancake defenders. He started three years at left tackle but also has experience inside at guard, where his mean streak may be even better suited.

7. Giants (via Chicago): George Karlaftis, Edge rusher, Purdue

After addressing the offense, the Giants turn to a defense that allowed 354.8 yards per game and got to the quarterback just 34 times. George Karlaftis is a stocky, strong edge defender (6-4, 275 pounds) with excellent power and technique, making him a very nice complement to the speedier and bendier Azeez Ojulari.

8. Atlanta Falcons: David Ojabo, Edge rusher, Michigan

The Falcons were last in the NFL this season with 17 sacks. They haven’t had a pass-rusher record double-digit sacks since 2016, and none with more than five since 2019. David Ojabo is quite raw technique-wise — he started just one season for Michigan and only began playing organized football as a junior in high school after moving from Nigeria — but he has excellent athleticism and instincts.

9. Denver Broncos: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Broncos’ quarterback situation was messy in 2021, with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock both struggling for much of the season. Matt Corral is a balanced quarterback with good arm strength and athleticism, and his accuracy and decision-making improved drastically this season. He’s dangerous on run-pass options and can extend plays with his legs when needed.

10. Jets (via Seattle): Derek Stingley Jr. CB, LSU

As it currently stands, the Jets have a solid young group of starting cornerbacks in Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II, but none have ascended into true "shut-down defender" status. Derek Stingley Jr. had an excellent freshman season in 2019 with a team-high six interceptions, but injuries and coaching changes have slowed his growth since then. When healthy, he has elite athleticism and great technique along with the instincts to make plays on the ball.

11. Washington Football Team: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Washington’s quarterback issues continued in 2021: Ryan Fitzpatrick missed all but two quarters of the season with a hip injury, and Taylor Heinicke was merely OK in his first full season as a starter. Kenny Pickett came from seemingly out of nowhere to throw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a fifth-year senior. He has excellent awareness and ball placement when he’s standing tall in the pocket, but he also can make accurate throws with ease when rolling out.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Vikings don’t have much depth at cornerback, and that’s not even factoring in the impending free agencies of Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander. Andrew Booth Jr. has a great mix of size, athleticism and ball skills. He’s physical enough to deal with bigger receivers and in contested-catch situations yet also has the speed to match vertical threats.

13. Cleveland Browns: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Baker Mayfield regressed mightily in 2021. Part of it was because of injury, but part of it was because of the lack of playmaking pass-catchers, especially following the midseason release of Odell Beckham Jr. Jameson Williams has incredible speed and acceleration, which he uses to stretch defenses vertically and to gain separation on short crossing routes.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Ravens have some issues at both tackle spots: star left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed nearly the entire year with his second ankle injury in as many seasons, and the right side has been unsettled ever since the team traded Orlando Brown to Kansas City in April. Charles Cross uses his power and athleticism well in both the run and pass game.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The Eagles haven’t taken an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 1979, but they really could use some help in the heart of their defense. Nakobe Dean is a smart, instinctive defender who’s as comfortable making sideline-to-sideline plays in the passing game as he is going downhill to take on a ballcarrier.

16. Eagles (via Indianapolis): Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

After taking someone to anchor the middle of their defense, the Eagles turn to the secondary and its league-high 69.4 completion rate. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner did not allow a touchdown in any of his coverage snaps in his three-year Cincinnati career, and this season he allowed just 13 catches for 117 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He also made three interceptions and broke up four passes. His length and fluidity make him valuable in both press-man and zone schemes.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

The Chargers had a really tough time stopping anybody on the ground, allowing 138.8 rush yards per game (third-worst in the NFL), 22 rushing touchdowns (tied for third-worst) and 4.63 yards per carry (fifth-worst). Jordan Davis eats up space in the run game with his 6-6, 340-pound frame, and while his lack of pass-rush ability will limit him to more of a two-down role, he has the strength to drive blockers back into the quarterback’s face.

18. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Michael Thomas missed the entire season after a setback to his injured ankle, and no Saints wideout averaged more than 50 receiving yards per game. Garrett Wilson is a YAC machine thanks to his elusiveness and short-area quickness.

Pick order TBD: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New England, Miami (via San Francisco), Las Vegas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Detroit (via Rams), Dallas, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Green Bay.