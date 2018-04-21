1. Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

The Browns finally get a franchise quarterback. They hope he’ll be more like the next Peyton Manning, not the next Tim Couch.

2. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Dave Gettleman covets this fine all-around running back. But is he making a mistake not taking a quarterback or pass-rusher instead?

3. Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Jets hope Rosen is the answer to their prayers at quarterback.

4. Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

They already have a top pass rusher in Myles Garrett, but Chubb is too good to resist here.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

John Elway loves this feisty, if undersized, quarterback.

6. Colts: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Andrew Luck can’t have enough good pass protectors.

7. Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

The Bucs had the NFL’s worst pass defense last year. Fitzpatrick is an immediate upgrade.

8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

You can’t have enough good cornerbacks in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.

9. 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

The 49ers may be without linebacker Rueben Foster, who faces potential jail time for domestic violence. Smith is a capable player with no background issues.

10. Raiders: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

The son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds can help the Raiders address a major weakness on defense.

11. Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Out goes Ndamukong Suh. In comes Vita Vea.

12. Bills: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The Bills may try and trade up for a quarterback. If they can’t, Ridley offers help at another position of need.

13. Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

The Redskins need big-time help in the secondary.

14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Clay Matthews can use some help in the pass rush.

15. Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

The versatile quarterback fills the void left by Carson Palmer’s retirement.

16. Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Joe Flacco gets another weapon.

17. Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

The Chargers eventually need to replace Philip Rivers, but with all the top quarterbacks gone, they go for a top pass protector.

18. Seahawks: Harold Landry, OLB/DE, Boston College

Rebuilding the Seahawks’ defense gets a terrific pass rusher to replace the departed Michael Bennett.

19. Cowboys: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Jason Witten can’t last forever.

20. Lions: Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso

Matthew Stafford gets another capable bodyguard.

21. Bengals: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

The Bengals find their replacement for Andrew Whitworth.

22. Bills: Rashaan Evans, OLB, Alabama

Sean McDermott gets a terrific talent to upgrade his defense.

23. Patriots: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Patriots’ biggest problem last year was lack of an adequate push from the defensive front.

24. Panthers: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Josh Norman out, Josh Jackson in.

25. Titans: James Daniels, C, Iowa

Daniels is a terrific inside presence who can only help Marcus Mariota stay upright.

26. Falcons: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Goedert is a natural talent who can provide the Falcons their best tight end since the Tony Gonzalez era.

27. Saints: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Saints are much improved on defense, but Payne can add much-needed depth.

28. Steelers: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

The Steelers’ pass defense has long been an issue.

29. Jaguars: Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State

The Jaguars need someone to replace Paul Posluszny.

30. Vikings: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

Mike Zimmer cherishes good cover corners.

31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Father Time is finally catching up to Tom Brady.

32. Eagles: Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Oklahoma

Brown had an awful combine, but it’s tough for the Eagles to pass up on his talent.