SportsFootball

Aaron Rodgers wins his third NFL MVP Award after career-high 48-TD pass season

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to throw before

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to throw before an NFL game against the Falcons on Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.  Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Despite the Packers looking to the future by trading up for a quarterback in the first round, it was Aaron Rodgers putting together one of his best seasons in leading Green Bay to the best record in the NFC. The 37-year-old quarterback was rewarded for his efforts by winning his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.

Rodgers led the NFL with a career-high 48 touchdown passes and completed more than 70% of his passes (70.7) for the first time since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008. Rodgers and the Packers were beaten by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24.

Rodgers won the NFL’s top individual award for the third time and was feted during Saturday night’s NFL Honors program on CBS.

OTHER AWARDS

Kevin Stefanski was voted the Coach of the Year for his work in leading the perennially woeful Browns to their first playoff run since 2002. Stefanski was hired before the 2020 season to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season.

Alex Smith won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award for his remarkable return from a life-threatening lower leg injury in 2018. Smith, who missed the entire 2019 season, took over as Washington's starter after former first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins was benched. He helped Washington win the NFC East but missed the team’s first-round playoff loss to Tampa Bay with an ankle injury.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won Defensive Player of the Year honors for the third time in the last four seasons. Donald finished second to Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt with 13.5 sacks and helped the Rams reach the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, was voted the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. Henry finished with 2,027 yards.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his work helping to feed children, families and the elderly as well as his work with social justice and voter registration.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

