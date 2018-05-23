ATLANTA — NFL owners unanimously approved a revised national anthem policy that requires players to stand on the sidelines during the song but also allows players who don’t want to participate in the anthem to remain in the locker room.

The decision comes in the wake of criticism from many fans, as well as political figures including President Donald Trump, over the decision by a handful of players to kneel, sit or raise a fist during the anthem.

“Our objective as a league is that we want people to be respectful of the national anthem,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the NFL’s owners meetings. “We want people to stand and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion.”

If any player does decide to kneel during the anthem, his team faces a fine by the NFL. The team also can impose a penalty on the player. It is uncertain whether a player who stands and raises a fist or performs some other demonstration during the anthem would lead to fines.

“I think putting the focus back on the game, making sure all personnel stand on the field and honor the flag and the moment [is important],” said Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, a member of the NFL’s social justice committee. “We’re looking forward to getting the focus back on football.”

Said Giants president and co-owner John Mara: “I’m pleased with the outcome.” He declined further comment. Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the anthem through most of last season.

The new anthem protocol is likely to face resistance from the NFL Players Association, which did not have a role in the discussions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah expressed frustration that the union didn’t take part in the talks.

“Maybe this new rule proposal that is being voted on is a ‘compromise’ between the NFL office and club CEOs on various sides of the issue, but certainly not with player leadership,” Atallah wrote on Twitter. “We weren’t there or part of the discussions.”

The league has attempted to strike a careful balance among several constituencies, including more hard-line owners such as Jerry Jones of the Cowboys and Robert McNair of the Texans, who have demanded that players stand, and more liberal owners including Jeffrey Lurie of the Super Bowl champion Eagles and Jets chairman Christopher Johnson, who have not stood in the way of player protests during the anthem.

Players who have demonstrated during the anthem have done so in an attempt to draw attention to social justice issues in the United States. All Jets players stood during the anthem, although Johnson made it clear they had the right to kneel, while Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised a fist and stood alongside defensive end Chris Long, who put his arm around Jenkins as a show of solidarity.

“As you look back at last year, it was difficult for all of us within the league,” Packers president Mark Murphy said. “But one of the real positives that came out of it was improved relationships between the management and the players. We want to continue to move forward. We have tremendous respect for our players.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the owners have “come out at a place where we as a group are comfortable with. We want to work with our players and make sure that their point of view is being respected. Those who are not comfortable standing for the anthem have the right to stay off the field. We’re not forcing anyone to stand who doesn’t want to, but those who are on the field are going to be asked to stand. We’ve listened to a lot of viewpoints, including our fans.”