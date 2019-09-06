TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
SportsFootball

The best of the NFC in 2019

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Seahawks on Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. Photo Credit: AP/Elaine Thompson

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

All the best in the NFC this season:

Best players

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: It wasn’t Rodgers’ best season in 2018, but only because he played hurt much of the year with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. He’s still a wizard with the football, making extraordinary plays look simple. And he’s still the biggest reason the Packers have a chance.

2. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Saints.

5. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons.

Best quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers.

Best running back: Saquon Barkley, Giants.

Best wide receiver: Michael Thomas, Saints.

Best tight end: George Kittle, 49ers.

Best offensive lineman: Zack Martin, G, Cowboys.

Best defensive lineman: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.

Best linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers.

Best defensive back: Kyle Fuller, CB, Bears.

Best pass rusher: Khalil Mack, DE, Bears.

Best kicker: Aldrick Rosas, Giants.

Best punter: Andy Lee, 49ers.

Best kick returner: Richie James, 49ers.

Best player over age 30: Drew Brees, QB, Saints.

Best offense: Saints.

Best defense: Bears.

Best special teams: Rams.

Best general manager: John Schneider, Seahawks.

Best head coach: Sean Payton.

Best coordinator-Offense: Sean McVay (HC), Rams

Best coordinator-Defense: Jim Schwartz, Eagles.

Best uniforms: Cowboys.

Best stadium: Lambeau Field.

Best Giants player: Saquon Barkley, RB.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders left wing Anders Lee sets before a Isles' Lee on new deal: 'Now I can show up and play hockey'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the The best of the AFC in 2019
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on the field Jets' D-coordinator ready for 'real' football now
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden during an interview Gooden could avoid jail time in plea agreement
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold drops back during the Five storylines facing the Jets in 2019
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to hand off Five storylines facing the Giants in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search