The best of the NFC in 2019

All the best in the NFC this season:

Best players

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: It wasn’t Rodgers’ best season in 2018, but only because he played hurt much of the year with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. He’s still a wizard with the football, making extraordinary plays look simple. And he’s still the biggest reason the Packers have a chance.

2. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Saints.

5. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons.

Best quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Best running back: Saquon Barkley, Giants.

Best wide receiver: Michael Thomas, Saints.

Best tight end: George Kittle, 49ers.

Best offensive lineman: Zack Martin, G, Cowboys.

Best defensive lineman: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.

Best linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers.

Best defensive back: Kyle Fuller, CB, Bears.

Best pass rusher: Khalil Mack, DE, Bears.

Best kicker: Aldrick Rosas, Giants.

Best punter: Andy Lee, 49ers.

Best kick returner: Richie James, 49ers.

Best player over age 30: Drew Brees, QB, Saints.

Best offense: Saints.

Best defense: Bears.

Best special teams: Rams.

Best general manager: John Schneider, Seahawks.

Best head coach: Sean Payton.

Best coordinator-Offense: Sean McVay (HC), Rams

Best coordinator-Defense: Jim Schwartz, Eagles.

Best uniforms: Cowboys.

Best stadium: Lambeau Field.

Best Giants player: Saquon Barkley, RB.