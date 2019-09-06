The best of the NFC in 2019

All the best in the NFC this season:
Best players
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: It wasn’t Rodgers’ best season in 2018, but only because he played hurt much of the year with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. He’s still a wizard with the football, making extraordinary plays look simple. And he’s still the biggest reason the Packers have a chance.
2. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants.
4. Drew Brees, QB, Saints.
5. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons.
Best quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers.
Best running back: Saquon Barkley, Giants.
Best wide receiver: Michael Thomas, Saints.
Best tight end: George Kittle, 49ers.
Best offensive lineman: Zack Martin, G, Cowboys.
Best defensive lineman: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams.
Best linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers.
Best defensive back: Kyle Fuller, CB, Bears.
Best pass rusher: Khalil Mack, DE, Bears.
Best kicker: Aldrick Rosas, Giants.
Best punter: Andy Lee, 49ers.
Best kick returner: Richie James, 49ers.
Best player over age 30: Drew Brees, QB, Saints.
Best offense: Saints.
Best defense: Bears.
Best special teams: Rams.
Best general manager: John Schneider, Seahawks.
Best head coach: Sean Payton.
Best coordinator-Offense: Sean McVay (HC), Rams
Best coordinator-Defense: Jim Schwartz, Eagles.
Best uniforms: Cowboys.
Best stadium: Lambeau Field.
Best Giants player: Saquon Barkley, RB.
