NFL owners to vote on adding in-booth official 

NFL owners will decide Thursday whether to act on the recommendation of the league’s influential competition committee to add an official in a booth above the field to assist in determining whether penalties should be called in the event they are missed by on-field officials.

The owners will meet via video conference to take up a handful of rules-related issues. The NFL is also looking into adding a senior technology adviser to the referee as a way of help officiating crews better manage in-game communication.

One rule the owners won’t be considering: the continuation of a replay challenge system that was introduced in 2019 on a one-year basis to address pass interference calls and non-calls. The idea has been scrapped after the system was marred by inconsistent application of the replays.

The competition committee supports the idea of using a video feed for an official located in a booth. That official could communicate with the referee if he or she believed a foul was committed in the event a call wasn’t made on the field. Senior Director of Officiating Al Riveron will continue to decide instant replay reviews from the league office in New York.

The league will also consider an alternative to onside kicks, where teams would have the option of trying to convert a fourth-and-15 from its own 25 after a field goal or touchdown. A successful conversion would allow the team to retain possession. It is possible the league will introduce the onside kick rule for preseason games only to see how it might work. The idea was rejected by owners last year.

At least 24 of the league’s 32 owners would have to approve any rules change.

Other rules being considered:

A permanent expansion of replay reviews after scoring plays and turnovers that have been negated by penalties, as well as any successful or unsuccessful extra-point attempt.

Giving the defense the option for the game clock to re-start if it declines an offensive penalty that occurs in the final minutes of each half.

Preventing a team from committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.

Expanding defenseless player protection to a punt returner or kickoff returner who hasn’t had enough time to prepare for contact by an opponent.

The Eagles had proposed a rule to make the overtime period 15 minutes instead of 10 minutes, but the team has since withdrawn the idea.