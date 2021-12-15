As COVID cases rise, NFL mulls changing protocols

DALLAS – With positive COVID-19 cases among NFL players rising to their highest levels of the pandemic, league officials are prepared to change their protocols to not only reduce the level of infection but to potentially allow asymptomatic players who test positive to return to game action sooner than under the current system.

Over the past three days, there have been 96 positive cases among players, the largest number of positive tests in such a short span. Among the positive tests are some players who have the newly diagnosed omicron variant of the virus.

"It’s clear the last couple of weeks that the cases are pretty significant, and I think it calls for modifications to our protocols in general," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the conclusion of the league’s December meetings. "We have some steps that are necessary to take, but we’re confident we can work our way through it."

Goodell said he doesn’t believe any games will be postponed or canceled, including Saturday’s Browns-Raiders matchup in Cleveland. The Browns announced Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the team. If they don’t test negative twice before Saturday’s game, they will be ineligible to participate.

If Mayfield can’t play, Case Keenum will get the start. If Stefanski can’t coach, special teams coach Mike Priefer will fill in. Priefer coached the Browns to a playoff win over the Steelers last season after Stefanski, who is now fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, tested positive during the week of the postseason game.

Stefanski is "feeling fine and will continue his head-coaching duties virtually," the Browns said in a statement Wednesday. The Browns added three defensive starters to the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday – safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill and defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. All eight players are vaccinated.

"You lean on what you did last year," Stefanski said Wednesday. "It’s not ideal, obviously."

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told reporters Wednesday at the owners meetings that "a very large percentage" of this week’s cases do not present symptoms. As a result, the NFL may consider loosening the restrictions on players to return to game action, including the potential of testing negative once before being cleared.

While there will be no immediate action on that specific idea, Goodell said there will be continuing discussions between the league and the NFL Players Association in the coming days. Asked if asymptomatic players might return quicker in the coming weeks, Goodell said, "Those are obviously ongoing discussions and something we will consider."

NFL owners adopted a measure this week that will loosen the restrictions for the playoffs by allowing teams to promote players from their respective practice squads as often as needed. Currently, teams are allowed two practice squad elevations before the teams must sign practice squad players to the active roster.

The NFLPA is pushing the league to provide daily testing for all players. Under current protocols, vaccinated players must be tested once a week, while unvaccinated players are tested daily. NFLPA president JC Tretter, the Browns’ starting center, criticized the league for not adopting a more stringent testing policy with the recent rise in positive cases.

"For up to six days, the virus spreads throughout the facility with no one knowing," Tretter tweeted Wednesday. "When it gets to the following Monday, the team resumes testing and 10+ players and staff test positive."

The league has so far resisted a change for more frequent testing.

"I think this (increase in positive tests) reflects we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, something that’s different from what we’ve seen before, where the rules have changed and the dynamics of the pandemic have changed for us," Sills said. "And I think that’s going to cause us to challenge some of our previous assumptions and also update our strategies and our solutions."

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Monday ordering coaches and team employees who come into direct contact with the players to receive their booster shots by Dec. 27 "to ensure that we continue to reduce risk of transmission and allow us to complete the NFL season safely during the pandemic."

Players are not required to be vaccinated, but an estimated 95% of the players have been fully vaccinated, according to the league.