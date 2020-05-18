NFL owners to convene for virtual meeting on Tuesday

NFL owners will discuss a variety of topics, including the status of reopening team facilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic, increasing opportunities for minority coaches and executives, and rules changes when they convene Tuesday for a conference call.

Owners had been scheduled to meet outside Los Angeles after its regular March meetings in Florida were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the meeting was changed to a virtual format.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will brief owners on the status of training facility re-openings, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday in many places.. The Giants and Jets are among about 10 teams unable to get back to their practice sites because of continuing state or local restrictions on businesses starting up again. All team facilities were shut down in late March, and teams must adhere to a strict set of health and safety guidelines to re-open their facilities.

No coaches or players are permitted to return under the first phase of re-openings, and the NFL plans to keep them away until all teams can get back into their buildings. The NFL is restricting coach and player access so that there won’t be a competitive advantage for teams that might be able to return sooner because of respective state and/or local ordinances.

League owners also will review and possibly adopt a series of initiatives aimed at spurring diversity hiring, which has lagged in recent years. One of the five coaching vacancies in 2020 was filled by a person of color – Ron Rivera in Washington. Currently, there are two African-American general managers and four minority coaches among the league’s 32 teams. The proposed addition to the Rooney Rule, which was established in 2003 to promote the hiring of minority head coaches, would reward a team hiring a minority head coach by moving up its third-round pick six spots. If a team hires a minority general manager, it would move up 10 spots. And if a coach and general manager were hired by the same team, it would move up 16 spots.

The proposal has received mixed reviews, and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, who is African-American, isn’t in favor of it.

“I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing,” Lynn said on CBS Sports Radio. “I think this is out of desperation, this is something that we’re throwing out there, but it is what it is. You can’t make people hire someone they don’t what to hire for whatever reason.”

Goodell is expected to comment on the proposed rule on Tuesday.

The owners are expected to have a separate meeting later this month to discuss rule proposals. One item that will not be on that agenda: the continuation of the controversial replay challenge system involving pass interference penalties and non-calls.

The league is set to adopt two relatively minor rule changes – one that prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running and the other to expand defenseless player protection rules to punt and kickoff returners. But the replay challenge system for pass interference, which was adopted in 2019 on a one-year basis, will not be put up for a vote.

Last year, there were sharp disagreements about the effectiveness of the challenge system, which was adopted after a controversial non-call of what should have been an obvious interference call marred the end of the 2018 Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game. There were 101 stoppages for instant replay review related to interference, with only 24 overturning the on-field ruling.