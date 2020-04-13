TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
58° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Christian McCaffrey gets four-year contract extension worth $64 million, AP source says

Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers runs with the

Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers runs with the ball in the first quarter during a game against the Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: Getty Images/Jacob Kupferman

By The Associated Press
Print

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, a person familiar with the contract negotiation told The Associated Press, making McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Panthers have not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

McCaffrey, 23, had one year left on his current contract.

The new deal puts McCaffrey ahead of Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott as the highest-paid running back in the league. Elliott is making $15 million per season.

The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said last week he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise moving forward.

“I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around,” Rhule said. “And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, also the Abrams has Giants operating as best they can 
A glove and ball are seen during Yankees One month later, still no time frame to start MLB season
Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates lines up during Why Giants' draft plans could hinge upon Nick Gates
Noah Rubin waves to the crowd after defeating LI's Noah Rubin recognized for his work off the court 
Charley Casserly speaks during a ceremony honoring the Casserly: Giants wouldn't trade back too far from No. 4 pick
Ilya Sorokin warms up before the men's ice Isles goalie prospect Sorokin may be coming to America
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search