Take a bow, NFL schedule makers. When they had San Francisco at Baltimore slated for Week 13, they never could have imagined it would be 10-1 vs. 9-2. Adding to the buzz is how both teams dominated last week: The 49ers manhandled the Packers, 37-8, on SNF and then the Ravens crushed the Rams, 45-6, on MNF. In a week full of eventful matchups, this is clearly the best one.

Underdogs went 9-5 against the spread last week and are 98-75-3 for the season. There are no more byes, so say hello to 16-game weeks from here on out.

My most confident picks ATS this week are the Cardinals, Ravens, Jets, Vikings and Panthers. Stay away from Titans-Colts (too close to call) and Bucs-Jags (too inconsistent to care).

1 P.M. GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

49ERS (10-1) AT RAVENS (9-2)

Ravens by 5.5; O/U: 45.5

This feels like a Super Bowl preview after both teams had dominant wins in prime time. It's also a rematch of the memorable Harbaugh Bowl in SB XLVII. Speaking of lights out, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense has been electric. They've scored 49, 41 and 45 points in their last three games (wins by 36, 34 and 39!) and 30 or more over their last five, all wins and covers. As great as the 49ers defense has been, it's struggled a bit defending mobile quarterbacks: twice against Kyler Murray and once against Russell Wilson. Jackson will be too much to handle, and the Ravens' run game with Mark Ingram will keep pounding. Jimmy Garoppolo looked flustered against the Seattle defense and Baltimore's blitz-happy attack will rattle him enough. This may look like a big number for a 10-1 vs. 9-2 matchup, but the way Jackson and the Ravens are rolling, I didn't have to think twice. Neither should you.

The pick: Ravens

JETS (4-7) AT BENGALS (0-11)

TV: Ch. 2

Jets by 3; O/U: 41

A few weeks ago, this game looked as if it could be a battle for the No. 1 pick. While the Bengals all but have that locked up, the Jets are playing like a contender, having won three straight and scoring 34 points in each one. Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell and the offense will find lots of holes against the NFL's worst defense and Jamal Adams could get another defensive TD. This week, JETS stands for Just Expect The Same, as they win their fourth straight and score 34 (or more) again.

The pick: Jets

PACKERS (8-3) AT GIANTS (2-9)

Packers by 6; O/U: 44.5

From facing one of the best defenses in prime time on the West Coast to going against one of the league’s worst at 1 p.m. on the East Coast, this will feel like night and day for the Packers. After a 37-8 beatdown at San Francisco, expect Aaron Rodgers to have a field day against a Giants team that, before allowing 19 points in a loss to the offensively-challenged Bears, had given up 28, 35, 27, 31, 37 and 34 in the previous six losses. If the Packers don’t score 30, I’d be shocked.

The pick: Packers

BROWNS (5-6) AT STEELERS (6-5)

Browns by 2.5; O/U: 38

We all know what happened when these two teams met just a couple weeks ago. Now, Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph won't play in the rematch. There's still bad blood, but expect cooler heads to prevail with the winner staying in the wild-card hunt. Pittsburgh's offense is too big a question mark to back. Cleveland's offense, on the other hand, has finally found some answers during a three-game win streak. Baker Mayfield has seven TD passes and just one INT during the run, compared to 7 TDs and 12 INTs over the first eight games. He continues his strong play as the Browns sweep the series and get to .500.

The pick: Browns

TITANS (6-5) AT COLTS (6-5)

Colts by 2; O/U: 43.5

This game has big implications for the AFC South and wild card races. Ryan Tannehill is 4-1 as Titans starter, but this will be tough on the road. The Colts won the first meeting, 19-17, and swept the season series last year (38-10 and 33-17). This will be closer, but I trust Frank Reich’s squad at home. Jacoby Brissett is 3-0 after a Colts loss this year, all covers.

The pick: Colts

EAGLES (5-6) AT DOLPHINS (2-9)

Eagles by 10; O/U: 44.5

After totaling 19 points in losses to the Patriots and Seahawks at home, the Eagles get a break against a Dolphins team that allowed 41 points to the Browns a week after giving up 37 to the Bills. As long as Philly hands off 30-plus times, it should run away with this one.

The pick: Eagles

BUCS (4-7) AT JAGUARS (4-7)

Bucs by 2; O/U: 48

Jacksonville hasn’t tasted victory since it beat the Jets in Week 8. That changes against an inconsistent Jameis Winston and the Bucs, who you just know will follow up an impressive win at Atlanta with a mistake-filled loss.

The pick: Jaguars

REDSKINS (2-9) AT PANTHERS (5-6)

Panthers by 10; O/U: 39

Carolina’s (long) shot at a wild card disappeared when the Saints’ last-second kick went through the uprights. Still, look for Christian McCaffrey to run all over the Redskins and for the Panthers to take out their frustration and snap a three-game skid in lopsided fashion.

The pick: Panthers

4 p.m. GAMES

LOCK OF THE WEEK

RAMS (6-5) AT CARDINALS (3-7-1)

Rams by 2.5; O/U: 47

Sean McVay isn't used to losing like this, and now he gets a team he's had great success against. In four matchups against the Cardinals, McVay's Rams are 4-0 with lopsided wins: 33-0, 32-16, 34-0 and 31-9. Only thing: These aren't the same Rams. And these aren't the same Cardinals. L.A. is a far cry from last year's Super Bowl team, and with their playoff hopes taking a big hit after a 45-6 beatdown from the Ravens, you have to question where a veteran team's state of mind is right now. On a short week, they won't be able to coast against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, who are well-rested after the bye. Arizona (7-3-1 ATS), full of young players looking to finish the season on a strong note, showed it's much improved by taking San Francisco to the wire twice. Murray and the Cards will cash in here with a win.

The pick: Cardinals

RAIDERS (6-5) AT CHIEFS (7-4)

Chiefs by 10; O/U: 51

Many will point to Oakland’s 34-3 loss at the Jets and not even think twice about circling Kansas City. Not me. The Jets’ No. 1 rush defense bottled up Josh Jacobs, but the Raiders rookie and O-line will find success against a Chiefs defense that allows the third-most rushing yards per game (143.1). With Oakland having a shot to tie KC atop the AFC West, I expect an angry Jon Gruden-coached team to keep this close.

The pick: Raiders

CHARGERS (4-7) AT BRONCOS (3-8)

Chargers by 3; O/U: 38

Denver won the first meeting, 20-13, in Week 5, as the 0-4 Broncos led 17-0 at the half. The defense will get after Philip Rivers, who has thrown seven of his 14 INTs over the Chargers’ last two losses.

The pick: Broncos

SUNDAY NIGHT

PATRIOTS (10-1) AT TEXANS (7-4)

TV: Ch. 4

Patriots by 3; O/U: 45

This reminds me of the Pats-Ravens SNF matchup: New England a small road favorite against a game-changing young quarterback and a team with extra time to prepare (Houston isn’t off a bye but it did win on TNF). The Patriots have scored 20, 10 and 9 points in their last three games, so if the Texans score around 17, they should cover. With the big-play ability of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, they could even pull off the upset.

The pick: Texans

MONDAY NIGHT

VIKINGS (8-3) AT SEAHAWKS (9-2)

TV: ESPN

Seahawks by 3; O/U: 50

Seattle is 6-0 on the road but just 3-2 at home with a pair of one-point wins over the Bengals and Rams, an OT victory over the Bucs and two bad losses to New Orleans and Baltimore. Minnesota is off a bye and Kirk Cousins proved he can win in prime time with a solid win at Dallas in Week 10. I think he does it again here as Dalvin Cook has a big night and Mike Zimmer’s defense makes a late stop in a MNF thriller.

The pick: Vikings