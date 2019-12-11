TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Week 15 TNF pick: Ravens can cover big number against Jets

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes against the 49ers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes against the 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 1 in Baltimore.

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
JETS (5-8) AT RAVENS (11-2)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Ravens by 15; O/U: 45

This week, TNF stands for Thursday Night Finale as the Jets and Ravens are the last game on the 2019 card. As someone who has always struggled picking on a short week, this is welcome news. What's not is another huge spread in a season full of them.

Lamar Jackson showing up on the injury report gave me pause, but the MVP frontrunner is going to play. The Jets won't have any answers for him or Baltimore's nearly-impossible-to-stop rushing attack. The Ravens have won nine straight, and during a five-game stretch outscored their opponents by 14, 17, 36, 34 and 39. If there's one team built to cover such a big number on a short week, this is it.

The Jets are second in the NFL at stopping the run (78.8 yards per game), but it hasn't faced anyone like Jackson or the different looks Baltimore presents. Likely without Jamal Adams and Quinnen Williams, the Jets could get run over.

The Jets lost their last road game, 22-6, at winless Cincinnati. Now it's facing the best team in the NFL on a short week. The Ravens should win and cover comfortably . . . unless Sam Darnold walks into the backdoor late and then I'll be the one seeing ghosts.

The pick: Ravens

Staff picks

Rock: Ravens

Glauber: Ravens

Iannazzone: Jets

