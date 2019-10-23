REDSKINS (1-6) AT VIKINGS (5-2)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Vikings by 16.5; O/U: 42

Kirk Cousins’ new team hosts Kirk Cousins’ old team as Week 8 kicks off with all the focus on No. 8. Interestingly enough, it’s also another No. 8’s reunion with his old team as Redskins quarterback Case Keenum — now wearing Cousins’ old jersey — faces the team he led to the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago. The Vikings let Keenum go and signed Cousins (whom the Redskins let go) to a mega deal.

Still, this game is all about Cousins. Minnesota’s offense is firing on all cylinders during a three-game win (and cover) streak. Cousins has thrown 10 TD passes (to just one INT) and 976 yards in beating the Giants (28-10), Eagles (38-20) and Lions (42-30).

While receiver Adam Thielen may possibly miss a game for the first time, Cousins still has Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and explosive back Dalvin Cook. Another reason to back the Vikings: They’ve dominated at home, winning by finals of 28-12, 34-14 and 38-20.

Washington averages 12.9 points per game (third fewest) and 267.6 yards (fourth fewest), so Minnesota’s stout defense should keep them around their season average. Cousins will do the rest to earn the cover. How does 34-10 sound? You like that? I like that!

The pick: Vikings

