NFL, players association reach agreement; camps open Tuesday

In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami.  Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
The NFL and NFL Players Association ironed out all remaining economic issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way toward the opening of all training camps on Tuesday.

The two sides came to an agreement on Friday afternoon after NFL player representatives approved a plan that would leave this year’s $198.2 million salary cap unchanged and establish a minimum $175 million cap in 2021. In addition, the owners and players can spread any potential losses related to the pandemic over four seasons, beginning in 2021. The players initially had wanted the option of using the remaining years of the current collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2030, to absorb a potential financial hit.

The NFLPA’s executive committee voted unanimously to approve the changes. The deal allows for 16-player practice squads and permits optouts by players who are concerned about playing amid the pandemic. The two sides earlier agreed to have no preseason games this year, and testing procedures were finalized as well. All players must test negative for the coronavirus on two separate occasions before being allowed to be in their respective training facilities fulltime. Once they are cleared to go in, they will be tested every day for at least two weeks. If the positivity rate falls below 5% after that period, the testing will be done every other day. If the positivity rate doesn’t fall that low, daily testing will continue.

Training camp will be vastly different this year than any other year, with players spending the first 20 days of camp for strength and conditioning, after which practices will begin. There will be a maximum of 14 padded practices.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

