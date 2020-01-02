Two hundred and fifty six games down. Eleven to go.

After a fun regular season, let's see what the playoffs have in store for us. Here are Newsday's NFL writers' round-by-round picks for the playoffs, capping it off with selections for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.

JOE MANNIELLO

WILD-CARD ROUND

AFC: Bills over Texans, Patriots over Titans

NFC: Saints over Vikings, Eagles over Seahawks

DIVISIONAL ROUND

AFC: Ravens over Bills, Chiefs over Patriots

NFC: 49ers over Eagles, Saints over Packers

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ravens over Chiefs

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saints over 49ers

SUPER BOWL

Saints over Ravens: I've been on the 49ers' bandwagon for most of the season, and if they make it to Miami I obviously wouldn't be surprised. There's just something about this high-scoring Saints team, though. Going 13-3 and having to play in the wild-card round will only give them a bigger edge after the Minny Miracle two seasons ago and the non-PI call agaisnt the Rams in last year's championship game. This year, they win a wild one out West against San Francisco before holding off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a memorable Super Bowl. Drew Brees earns his second title after throwing the winning touchdown pass to - who else? - Michael Thomas.

BOB GLAUBER



WILD-CARD

AFC: Texans over Bills, Patriots over Titans

NFC: Saints over Vikings, Seahawks over Eagles

DIVISIONAL

AFC: Ravens over Texans, Chiefs over Patriots

NFC: 49ers over Seahawks, Packers over Saints

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Chiefs over Ravens

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

49ers over Packers

SUPER BOWL

Chiefs over 49ers: If there’s one team capable of upsetting the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs – as long as Andy Reid calls an aggressive game plan for Patrick Mahomes. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been a major upgrade, making Kansas City a complete team and giving them a distinct advantage over the 49ers in a Super Bowl matchup.

TOM ROCK

WILD-CARD

AFC: Texans over Bills, Patriots over Titans

NFC: Saints over Vikings, Seahawks over Eagles

DIVISIONAL

AFC: Ravens over Texans, Chiefs over Patriots

NFC: Seahawks over 49ers, Saints over Packers

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Chiefs over Ravens

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saints over Seahawks

SUPER BOWL

Saints over Chiefs: After two heartbreaking playoff eliminations in the last two years, Drew Brees and the Saints get to and win the big one. It’s the last stand for the old guard of quarterbacks before the new generation starts winning titles next year.

AL IANNAZZONE

WILD-CARD

AFC: Texans over Bills, Patriots over Titans

NFC: Saints over Vikings, Seahawks over Eagles

DIVISIONAL

AFC: Ravens over Texans, Chiefs over Patriots

NFC: 49ers over Seahawks, Saints over Packers

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Chiefs over Ravens

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saints over 49ers

SUPER BOWL

Saints over Chiefs: I picked the Saints over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl before the season and I'm sticking with it. Drew Brees finally gets back to the Super Bowl and wins his second championship. Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara prove to have too much firepower, even for the Chiefs.