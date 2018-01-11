The playoffs started much like the regular season did, with underdogs ruling. In last weekend’s wild-card round, underdogs went 4-0 against the spread (ATS), with two teams winning outright. Favorites eventually got back on track during the season, finishing with a winning record. Expect the same scenario to play out with the top two teams from each conference in action after last week’s first-round byes.

In the NFC, the top-seeded Eagles are actually an underdog, while the Vikings are a small favorite. In the AFC, everyone is anticipating a rematch in next week’s title game. No, not Titans-Jaguars Part III but Steelers-Patriots II.

As far as quarterback experience goes, these matchups are quite lopsided: Matt Ryan vs. Nick Foles, Tom Brady vs. Marcus Mariota, Ben Roethlisberger vs. Blake Bortles and Drew Brees vs. Case Keenum. Look for the AFC veterans to continue their playoff mastery, but in the NFC, things are up for grabs.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

FALCONS (11-6) AT EAGLES (13-3)

TV: Ch. 4, 4:35 p.m.; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Falcons by 3; O/U: 41

This battle of the birds is an intriguing matchup. If Carson Wentz was playing, the Eagles likely would be favored by a touchdown. But he’s not, and as a result, Philadelphia is getting points. At home. In the playoffs. It’s the first time a No. 1 seed has opened the postseason as an underdog, according to ESPN Stats & Information. With a shaky Nick Foles at quarterback and a resurgent Falcons team coming off an impressive win at the Rams, we understand why almost everyone is on the Atlanta bandwagon.

But let’s make the case why the Eagles shouldn’t be overlooked. It starts with the defense. Philly was the best in the NFL at stopping the run (79.2 yards per game), and its 18.4 points allowed was fourth best. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will design a game plan to stop Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, blitz Matt Ryan and frustrate a Falcons offense that has been mostly inconsistent all season.

On offense, Philly coach Doug Pederson needs to give the ball to Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount a combined 35-plus times, set up the play-action pass and limit Foles’ chances to make mistakes.

Philly is also well-rested. While this will be Atlanta’s third game in 13 days, the Eagles starters haven’t played a full game since Christmas night. The Falcons’ defense, especially their secondary, is playing lights-out. With a pair of strong defenses, and a possible chance of rain, the under is my favorite play of the entire weekend. As far as the outcome itself, going to go with a gut feeling here and say the Eagles get it done. Something tells me the run game and defense grind out a close win.

Note: In the previous nine instances this season that the terms, “going to go with a gut feeling/hunch” and “something tells me” have appeared in this column, my record is 8-1 ATS in those games.

When everyone is on one side, very often the other side hits (remember that Jets-Broncos game late in the season?). When that’s the case, and you think the underdog is being overlooked, you have to go full-on George Costanza and do the opposite of everyone else: “Chicken salad. On rye. Untoasted!” Call it Eagles 16, Falcons 13.

The pick: Eagles

LOCK OF THE WEEK

TITANS (10-7) AT PATRIOTS (13-3)

TV: Ch. 2, 8:15 p.m.; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Patriots by 13.5; O/U: 48

While the Titans’ comeback from a 21-3 halftime deficit at Kansas City last weekend was at first shocking, it probably shouldn’t have been. Andy Reid’s teams have been known to do that. Bill Belichick-coached teams? They know how to finish games.

New England is looking for its seventh straight divisional-round win at home. Expect this final score to look like some of the lopsided ones from the previous six: 34-16, 27-20, 35-31, 43-22, 41-28 and 45-10.

Tennessee had a wild, wild win last week, a game Marcus Mariota will someday tell his grandkids about (“Wait, you threw a touchdown to yourself?!”). He will skip over this one, though. Not that the defending Super Bowl champions need any extra motivation, but last week’s ESPN.com story pointing to cracks in the relationships between Belichick, Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft will be extra fuel as they turn everyone’s attention to the story on the field.

Brady will attack Tennessee’s biggest weakness, its secondary, so look for Brandin Cooks to have a big game in his Patriots playoff debut. Also, who is going to stop Rob Gronkowski? The Titans’ Derrick Henry will be hard to bring down, too, but once the Pats open a big lead, Tennessee will have to abandon the run.

New England closed the season on a 5-0 home run, holding opponents to 7, 13, 17, 16 and 6 points. Brady will have one of his monster games — 350 yards and four touchdowns — as the Pats romp to their seventh AFC Championship Game in a row. Call it Patriots 42, Titans 17.

The pick: Patriots

SUNDAY’S GAMES

JAGUARS (11-6) AT STEELERS (13-3)

TV: Ch. 2, 1:05 p.m.; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Steelers by 7; O/U: 41.5

Pittsburgh has a tendency to sometimes sleepwalk against lesser competition. It happened multiple times this season, including in Week 5 before anyone was taking the Jaguars seriously. That changed after Jacksonville intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times in a 30-9 win at Heinz Field. It was such a humbling performance that afterward Big Ben questioned if time was running out on his career.

Jacksonville still has one of the NFL’s best defenses, but that kind of performance isn’t going to happen again. Not in the playoffs. Roethlisberger, who gets back his favorite target in Antonio Brown, also has breakout rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant. Look for them to have big games as the Jaguars zero in on No. 84.

With this spread being a touchdown, it’s tempting to grab the points with a dominant defense like Jacksonville’s. But considering the way Blake Bortles threw the ball in last week’s 10-3 win over the Bills — 12-for-23 for 87 yards with a touchdown and no INTs — it’s hard to back the Jaguars on the road. Bortles, who actually ran for more yards (88), is too much of a wild card to trust in the divisional round.

Expect this game to be close early — the Jaguars and the points could be a good play in the first half — but then Le’Veon Bell and all of the Steelers’ offensive weapons will take over in the second half. Call it Steelers 23, Jaguars 13.

The pick: Steelers

SAINTS (12-5) AT VIKINGS (13-3)

TV: Ch. 5, 4:40 p.m.; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Vikings by 5; O/U: 46.5

Not only is this the best game of the weekend, it’s also the most difficult to call. The Vikings, two wins away from becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, went 7-1 (overall and ATS) at home. Minnesota’s defense allowed the fewest points (15.8) and yards (275.9) per game in the NFL this season, and held all eight opponents to under 20 points at home. The highest point total was 19, coincidentally by the Saints in Week 1.

A lot has changed for both teams since that 29-19 Vikings win on Monday night. For starters, Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook were in Minnesota’s backfield, and Adrian Peterson got the start for New Orleans. Case Keenum, along with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, haven’t missed a beat filling in for the Vikings, who outscored opponents by more than 12 points per game at home.

The Saints’ defense has been much improved from the first meeting, and on offense the 1-2 running attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara has been unstoppable at times. Drew Brees took over last week when the run game stalled, and he will need to do it again vs. a Vikings defense that allows the second-fewest rushing yards (83.6) per game.

Minnesota has a lockdown corner in Xavier Rhodes and excellent safety play led by Harrison Smith, so Brees isn’t going to have the same success as he had against the Panthers.

This should be a competitive game for four quarters. But looking at all four units, the Vikings’ defense will stand out the most. On offense, Keenum will continue his mistake-free football and make enough throws to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The Saints will be a tough out, but their season will end the same way it started: with a loss at Minnesota. Call it Vikings 23, Saints 17.

The pick: Vikings