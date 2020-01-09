Divisional weekend is usually the best of the entire NFL season. Each conference's top two seeds welcoming wild-card winners produces drama with sights set on Championship Sunday. Home teams have dominated, going 156-62 straight up in the divisional round, according to Pat Eichner of PointsBet. They went 4-0 last season, with only one not covering.

PointsBet also gave us these nuggets: Since 2011, home teams are 25-7 but only 15-17 against the spread. Favorites of seven points or more are just 7-11 ATS, with four outright losses. Three of this weekend's four games have spreads of seven or more, so expect the trend of underdogs covering to continue.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

VIKINGS (11-6) AT 49ERS (13-3)

TV: Ch. 4, 4:35 p.m.

49ers by 7; O/U: 44

San Francisco was the most complete team this season and I'd be surprised if it played an incomplete game the way New Orleans did in the wild-card round. Coach Kyle Shanahan's play-calling and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's guys up front should get the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. Covering this number is a different story, though. Fresh off silencing a world of doubters, the sixth-seeded Vikings are playing with house money. All the pressure is on the No. 1 seed and favorite to make the Super Bowl. San Francisco wouldn't have covered this spread in its last five games: 20-17 loss, 48-46 win, 29-22 loss, 34-31 win and 26-21 win. The 49ers are healthier than they have been in a while, but this is the rare matchup when Kirk Cousins has more playoff wins than his counterpart. This is Jimmy Garoppolo's first playoff start. Cousins looked like the star of that Lizzo song (new man on the Minnesota Vikings) last week and figures to play loose now. Dalvin Cook is one of the most explosive backs plus Mike Zimmer's defense is well-rounded so this adds up to a close game. Take the points as the 49ers win by a field goal.

The pick: Vikings

TITANS (10-7) AT RAVENS (14-2)

TV: Ch. 2, 8:15 p.m.

Ravens by 9.5; O/U: 47

Baltimore enters the playoffs on a 12-game win streak, and many were no-contests. Heck, they even crushed the Steelers when they were resting starters in Week 17. Ten of Baltimore's 14 wins were by double digits, including a few blowouts. Lamar Jackson hasn't played since Week 16 but rest will outweigh rust and he will have a much better game than last year's wild-card ouster at home. This matchup is similar to the Vikings-49ers game: Yes, the home team can win big, but the underdog is feisty and getting too many points. Mike Vrabel's team is dangerous, and you better believe the Ravens would've preferred to play the Texans or Bills (teams they beat this season). NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry is the hardest back to bring down. Bill Belichick had no answers for the Heisman winner out of Alabama (counterpart Mark Ingram of the Ravens has the exact same resume by the way), as he rumbled for 182 yards and a TD. Expect him to chew up clock and keep Jackson on the sideline. If the Titans win the time of possession battle (say, 35-minutes plus), they'll have a shot. Plus, possibly ending the Pats' dynasty is the kind of win that can make a team feel as if it's unstoppable. Jackson finds a way to advance but it won't be a Ravens runaway.

The pick: Titans

SUNDAY'S GAMES

LOCK OF THE WEEK: TEXANS (11-6) AT CHIEFS (12-4)

TV: Ch. 2, 3:05 p.m.

Chiefs by 9.5; O/U: 51

If the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, the first thing they need to do is send Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins a fruit basket. Miami's Week 17 win at New England helped Kansas City earn a first-round bye. Andy Reid is 18-3 off a bye in the regular season, and 4-1 in the divisional round after a week (stat courtesy of PointsBet). That includes a 31-13 win over the Colts last season. This will be a similar result against another AFC South team. Deshaun Watson and the Texans rallied from a 17-3 first-quarter deficit to win, 31-24, at Arrowhead in Week 6. But that was a different Chiefs team. Patrick Mahomes, who should pick apart Houston's bottom-4 pass defense, was dealing with an injury in the first meeting and the Chiefs as a whole were banged-up. Their defense wasn't what it is today, either, a big reason the Chiefs finished the season on a six-game win steak and were 6-0 ATS. The defense allowed 17, 9, 16, 3, 3 and 21 points to close the regular season. Of the remaining eight teams, the Texans are the worst. Watson was sacked seven times by the Bills, and Houston relies too much on broken plays and deep balls to win. Kansas City's secondary will get the best of him (keep an eye on playmaking former Texan Tyrann Mathieu). The Chiefs are rested and playing their best football at the right time.

The pick: Chiefs

SEAHAWKS (12-5) AT PACKERS (13-3)

TV: Ch. 5, 6:40 p.m.

Packers by 4.5; O/U: 47

When these teams play each other, throw logic out the window. Remember the NFC Championship Game in January of 2015, when the Packers blew a 16-0 second-half lead at Seattle and then a 19-7 lead late in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime? Or the "Fail Mary" TD catch that really wasn't on Monday night in September of 2012, also a Seahawks win in Seattle? Don't be surprised if there's another crazy play that decides this one. Both teams have been on my "Not As Good As Their Record" list all season. They've mastered the art of winning close games -- Seattle had nine wins by seven points or fewer and both wins at Philadelphia were 17-9 finals; eight of Green Bay's wins were by eight points or fewer, including a comeback 23-20 win at lowly Detroit in Week 17 to clinch a bye. Aaron Rodgers (9-7) and Russell Wilson (9-5) have plenty of experience as playoff starters, but Pete Carroll gets the big edge over first-year coach Matt LaFleur. Green Bay was 7-1 at home and Seattle was 7-1 on the road (plus last week's wild-card win at Philadelphia) so something's gotta give. In a game that won't be decided till late, give me Wilson and impressive rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf to make another big connection like last week to set up a winning kick late.

The pick: Seahawks