Super Bowl picks: Will Kansas City repeat as champs?

It was an unprecdented 2020 NFL season, and now the playoffs are here just like that. Will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City be the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champs since Tom Brady and New England (2003 and 2004 seasons)? Or will Brady and his new team, Tampa Bay, be the first to play a Super Bowl in its home building? In the AFC, Buffalo and Baltimore have caught fire the last few weeks and could make a run. In the NFC, the playoffs will go through Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, but don't forget about Russell Wilson and Seattle and Drew Brees and New Orleans.

So which two teams will be playing for the Super Bowl LV title in Tampa on Feb. 7?

Here are Newsday's football writers' picks for the entire playoffs, conference by conference and round by round.

JOE MANNIELLO'S PICKS

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Buffalo over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh over Cleveland, Baltimore over Tennessee

Divisional Round

Baltimore over Kansas City, Buffalo over Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game

Buffalo over Baltimore

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

New Orleans over Chicago, Seattle over L.A. Rams, Tampa Bay over Washington

Divisional Round

Green Bay over Tampa Bay, Seattle over New Orleans

NFC Championship Game

Seattle over Green Bay

Super Bowl LV

Buffalo 41, Seattle 34: Josh Allen and a well-balanced Bills team give Buffalo and its fans a long-awaited first Super Bowl title after all the heartbreak of the early '90s. The "Hail Murray" loss to Arizona in Week 10 proves to be a turning point, as the Bills don't lose again and finish as champs on a 10-game win streak. Russell Wilson and Seattle will put up a good fight in a back-and-forth Super Bowl classic, but Allen-to-Stefon Diggs proves a super connection in the fourth quarter.

BOB GLAUBER'S PICKS

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Buffalo over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh over Cleveland, Baltimore over Tennessee

Divisional Round

Kansas City over Baltimore, Buffalo over Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

New Orleans over Chicago, Seattle over L.A. Rams, Tampa Bay over Washington

Divisional Round

Green Bay over Tampa Bay, Seattle over New Orleans

NFC Championship Game

Seattle over Green Bay

Super Bowl LV

Kansas City 34, Seattle 17: Andy Reid has a Super Bowl team that's built to last, with Patrick Mahomes dominating the sport like few others. With home-field advantage, the road to Tampa goes through Kansas City. Seattle would have to pull off an upset of Green Bay on the road, but Pete Carroll's rebuilt defense might just be good enough if Russell Wilson can match wits with Aaron Rodgers.

TOM ROCK'S PICKS

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Buffalo over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh over Cleveland, Baltimore over Tennessee

Divisional Round

Baltimore over Kansas City, Buffalo over Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game

Baltimore over Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

New Orleans over Chicago, Seattle over L.A. Rams, Tampa Bay over Washington

Divisional Round

Tampa Bay over Green Bay, New Orleans over Seattle

NFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay over New Orleans

Super Bowl LV

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 23: I picked Baltimore over Tampa Bay when the season began, so I might as well stick with it. While I still legitimately like Baltimore to win it all, I have to admit I am not as big a believer in Tampa Bay as I was in September. Or maybe I’m just more appreciative of Green Bay. In any case, I consider it a victory in itself that my two preseason Super Bowl picks even made the playoffs, so why not double down on them now?

AL IANNAZZONE'S PICKS

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Buffalo over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh over Cleveland, Baltimore over Tennessee

AFC Divisional

Kansas City over Baltimore, Buffalo over Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

New Orleans over Chicago, Seattle over L.A. Rams, Tampa Bay over Washington

Divisional Round

Green Bay over Tampa Bay, Seattle over New Orleans

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay over Seattle

SUPER BOWL LV

Kansas City 37, Green Bay 31: The NFL's two best quarterbacks put on a show on the biggest stage of all, but Patrick Mahomes outduels Aaron Rodgers in a classic Super Bowl.