NFL playoffs TV schedule

Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 9
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. NBC
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17
Note: Kickoff times and TV schedule to be determined
AFC: TBD at Kansas City; TBD at TBD
NFC: TBD at Green Bay Packers; TBD at TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
NFC Championship: 3:05 p.m. Fox
AFC Championship: 6:40 p.m. CBS
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m., CBS
(all times Eastern)