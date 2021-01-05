NFL playoffs TV schedule

TODAY'S PAPER
Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns carries the

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Cleveland. Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. NBC

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

Note: Kickoff times and TV schedule to be determined

AFC: TBD at Kansas City; TBD at TBD

NFC: TBD at Green Bay Packers; TBD at TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship: 3:05 p.m. Fox

AFC Championship: 6:40 p.m. CBS

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m., CBS

(all times Eastern)

