NFL power rankings after Week 1

1. San Francisco: We knew the defense would dominate. It was just a matter of whether Brock Purdy, back from offseason throwing arm surgery, could be the same QB he was when he burst on the scene last year. Well, he threw for 220 yards and two TDs to become the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while also throwing multiple touchdowns in each game. That’ll be a hard combination for anyone to top. (3)

2. Philadelphia: An ugly win, and just the second time the Eagles' offense has scored one or fewer touchdowns with Jalen Hurts under center, but after not playing any starters in the preseason the group should improve as the season gets going. They won’t have much time to fix everything, though, as they have their home opener Thursday against the Vikings. (4)

3. Jets: Not quite sure how long this team can hover in the top 10 on lists like this one without Aaron Rodgers, but after beating the Bills they bought themselves at least a week. Their defense is as good as advertised, Breece Hall seems like he never left and Garrett Wilson has gotten better. The "Super Bowl or bust" thinking is probably bust, but if some of that Rodgers magic manages to make it into Zach Wilson’s repertoire and psyche, the Jets may be able to snap their 13-season playoff drought. (6)

4. Kansas City: The defending champs are still going to be a force despite that opening week home loss. Getting Travis Kelce back (maybe this week) will help. Getting Chris Jones back (possibly soon) will help. Avoiding Kadarius Toney as the focal point of the offense will help. (1)

5. Miami: Might this year’s MVP be spelled T-U-A? Tagovailoa’s 466 passing yards are the third-most in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era. Only Tom Brady and Dan Marino had more. His two career road wins with 450-plus passing yards are tied for the most since 1950 with Brady, Joe Montana and Boomer Esiason. (7)

6. Dallas: That speed on defense is going to be a problem for a lot of opponents, not just the Giants. (10)

7. Baltimore: Nice win, too bad it came with worse losses to injuries. (13)

8. Detroit: One of the most fun teams in the NFL to watch. (9)

9. Bills: Josh Allen not committing four turnovers a game doesn’t seem like a very big ask, but maybe it is. (5).

10. Cincinnati: Counting on my and a lot of other folks’ Super Bowl pick to rebound quickly. (2)

11. Jaguars: Last year’s future-leaning trade for suspended Calvin Ridley is already paying off. (11)

12. Green Bay: Jordan Love bought the Bears from previous owner Aaron Rodgers. (21)

13. Cleveland: If running and defense still win championships, maybe the Browns will keep climbing. (17)

14. LA Chargers: Tough home loss to the Dolphins, but still a believer. (8)

15. New Orleans: A win’s a win, even when it’s as meh as theirs was. (20)

16. New England: Showed lots of spunk; their defense will win them some games. (23)

17. Atlanta: Beat a team with an experienced QB and we’ll talk. (24)

18. Pittsburgh: Didn’t think they’d win against the Niners, but wish they’d put up more fight. (16)

19. Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield isn’t Tom Brady, but he had a pretty good debut for the Bucs. (29)

20. NY Giants: So much for closing the gap in the NFC East. Still, they’re not 40-0 bad. (14)

21. LA Rams: Nice win for a team missing lots of offensive weapons … but not Aaron Donald on D. (27)

22. Minnesota: Did the Vikings really stop feeding Justin Jefferson? Not a sound strategy. (18)

23. Las Vegas: Jimmy G. doing what he does in the desert. (28)

24. Denver: Russell Wilson isn’t as bad as last year, but still not good enough. (25)

25. Seattle: Another 2022 playoff team with a disappointing start. (12)

26. Washington: They’d probably be 0-1 if they faced anyone but the Cardinals in the opener. (26)

27. Chicago: They traded the first overall pick so early lots of folks forgot they were the worst team in the league a year ago. Now we remember. (15)

28. Carolina: Bryce Young will be fine, but he’ll need some help. (22)

29. Tennessee: Ryan Tannehill’s three picks are not the recipe, but that’s what they served. (19)

30. Indianapolis: I worry about Anthony Richardson more as a reckless runner than as a rookie passer. (30)

31. Houston: Texans knew they’d have work to do, now they know how much. (31)

32. Cardinals: Starting to fret about coming up with 18 weeks of snarky comments about this bottomdwelling team. Giants better hope that’s still the case next week. (32)