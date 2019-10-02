RAMS (3-1) AT SEAHAWKS (3-1)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 1; O/U: 49.5

If there’s one positive about Thursday Night Football, it’s that if you played poorly the Sunday before, you only have to wait four days to get back out there and change the narrative.

That’s the scenario for the Rams, who fell behind 21-0 en route to a stunning 55-40 loss to the Bucs at home. Maybe the Rams were looking ahead to Seattle and overlooked a team that just blew a big lead to the Giants. Or maybe the defending NFC champs have bigger issues than we realize. Either way, I’m backing Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Aaron Donald in a “don’t start to doubt us” type of game.

The Rams are 5-1 after a loss under McVay, and have lost two games in a row only once since the third-year coach took over. They’re also 15-3 in road games.

The Rams have beaten the Seahawks three straight times, including two in Seattle.

One was a 42-7 shellacking in 2017, the other a 33-31 thriller last season. McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 42 with under two minutes left to seal the win. This is going to be another close game, and I’m banking on McVay’s game plan and aggressive approach to give the Rams the win. Yes, Seattle is one of the toughest places to play, especially in prime time, but the Seahawks barely beat the Bengals there in Week 1 and were run over by the Saints in Week 3.

Russell Wilson is 7-1 on Thursdays and 22-5-1 in night games, but I don’t care. I’m going with McVay, Goff and a big game from receiver Cooper Kupp as the Super Bowl runner-up plays with a sense of urgency.

The pick: Rams