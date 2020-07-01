TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL trims preseason by two games to allow extra practice time, report says

A general view of action in the first

A general view of action in the first quarter during a preseason game between the Jets and the Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

The NFL is cutting its schedule of preseason games from four weeks to two weeks as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move gives all 32 teams extra practice time after the COVID-19 outbreak prevented them from getting any on-field work together during the offseason.

Training camps and the start of the regular season – opening July 28 and Sept. 10 respectively for both the Giants and Jets – still are expected to happen on schedule. However, the league is canceling games in Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason, according to a report on NBCSports’ ProFootballTalk.com. The Jets and Giants have been on the schedule as each others’ Week 1 matchup.

This is the second time in as many weeks that the league has changed the preseason schedule; last week it canceled the Aug. 8 Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Cowboys.

The 2020 supplemental draft – typically of nominal importance – also is canceled according to published reports.

After the previously scheduled Jets-Giant matchup in Week 1, the Giants play at Tennessee and then host the Packers before the Week 4 preseason game at home against the Patriots. The Jets play at Detroit and host the Steelers before closing the preseason at Philadelphia in Week 4.

A Jets-Giants preseason matchup might still be a possibility, depending on whether the NFL changes the schedule. The game not only draws a lot of interest, but also is appealing for health reasons as neither team would have to travel for it.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jeremiah Bronson, of Ames, Iowa, plays catch with Yankees replaced by Cards in Field of Dreams game
Edmonton Oilers' home arena Rogers Place is seen Reports: NHL near agreement for return to play in Toronto, Edmonton
Yankees' manager Aaron Boone during a press conference 60-game season doesn't change Boone's belief in Yanks to win it all
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing talks to his Ewing endorses Thibodeau to be new Knicks coach
Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks to the Marks says Nets support players who test positive or opt out
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn against the 'No playbook' for something like this for Nets' Vaughn
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search