The NFL is cutting its schedule of preseason games from four weeks to two weeks as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move gives all 32 teams extra practice time after the COVID-19 outbreak prevented them from getting any on-field work together during the offseason.

Training camps and the start of the regular season – opening July 28 and Sept. 10 respectively for both the Giants and Jets – still are expected to happen on schedule. However, the league is canceling games in Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason, according to a report on NBCSports’ ProFootballTalk.com. The Jets and Giants have been on the schedule as each others’ Week 1 matchup.

This is the second time in as many weeks that the league has changed the preseason schedule; last week it canceled the Aug. 8 Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Cowboys.

The 2020 supplemental draft – typically of nominal importance – also is canceled according to published reports.

After the previously scheduled Jets-Giant matchup in Week 1, the Giants play at Tennessee and then host the Packers before the Week 4 preseason game at home against the Patriots. The Jets play at Detroit and host the Steelers before closing the preseason at Philadelphia in Week 4.

A Jets-Giants preseason matchup might still be a possibility, depending on whether the NFL changes the schedule. The game not only draws a lot of interest, but also is appealing for health reasons as neither team would have to travel for it.