NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Friday evening that the league was wrong for not listening to its players sooner on the matter of how black people are treated in the United States.

And he spoke bluntly about the current state of the nation and its race relations, saying, “I personally protest with you.”

It was an extraordinary moment in what has been a four-year struggle for the NFL to deal adequately with concerns among many of its players and other employees over the treatment of black people in the United States.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) Jun 157, 2020

While Goodell did not specifically mention Colin Kaepernick, who was the center of a controversy that began in 2016, it seemed clear he was referencing in part the former 49ers quarterback’s decision to kneel in protest during the pregame national anthem.

When President Donald Trump took issue with that protest at a rally in Alabama in September of 2017, sharply criticizing players who did so, the matter became a political football that roiled the league, which struggled for two years to find a consistent policy to handle it.

The matter flared again on Wednesday when Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in an interview that he takes issue with people disrespecting the flag and military in that fashion — a flashback to debates from 2016-18.

Brees’ remarks prompted a furious backlash from many players as the country was roiled by protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd last month while in police custody in Minneapolis.

They accused Brees of still not understanding Kaepernick’s motivation, which primarily was to protest treatment of black people by the police.

Brees apologized on Thursday.

Goodell weighed in with an 81-second video statement that appeared to be recorded in the same home basement from which he hosted the NFL Draft in April. He did not mince words.

First, the commissioner expressed condolences to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, “and the families who have endured police brutality.”

He went on from there:

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism, and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.

“We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.

“We are listening. I am listening. And I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”