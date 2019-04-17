TODAY'S PAPER
4 London games, 1 in Mexico City on 2019 NFL schedule

The NFL will reveal its full 2019 schedule on NFL Network at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London

The new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London on Feb. 20. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Dunham

By The Associated Press
The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will host Cincinnati in London for one of five international games on the 2019 NFL schedule.

The Rams and Bengals will face off at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.

Earlier in October, the league will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London. The Raiders will host the Bears on Oct. 6, and the Buccaneers will be the home team against the Panthers on Oct. 13.

Wembley will be the site of the fourth London match, with Houston facing host Jacksonville on Nov. 3.

The league returns to Mexico, after last season's Chiefs-Rams game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. On Monday night Nov. 18, the Chiefs will play LA's other team, the Chargers.

-With Newsday.com

By The Associated Press

