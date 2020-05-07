Brady's Bucs open season against Brees in New Orleans

NFL fans won’t have to wait long to see Tom Brady on the national stage.

The six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, who left the Patriots in March after 20 seasons to join the Bucs, will face off against fellow star quarterback Drew Brees of the Saints in a nationally televised Week 1 game on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 13 in New Orleans.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay after becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time since being drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2000. He’ll face off against fellow fortysomething Brees, who briefly contemplated retirement but decided to return in 2020 for at least one more year. Brees, 41, owns the NFL records for the most passing yards (77,416), completions (6,867) and touchdown passes (541), with Brady now second in all three categories.

The NFL released its full schedule Thursday night, but now must wait to see whether conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic permit the schedule to proceed as planned. The league is working on contingency plans in case there is a delay to the season, but the NFL is planning on playing a regular schedule with fans attending the games.

The Brady-Brees matchup is one of several enticing games this season, as the league’s veteran and younger quarterback standouts will face off in a series of prominent duels.

The defending champion Chiefs, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, will host the Texans in the regular season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 10 in Kansas City. The game, to be televised by NBC, is a rematch of the AFC divisional round game won by the Chiefs, 51-31, at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes led the Chiefs back from a 24-0 first-half deficit with five touchdown passes. And in what could be a Super Bowl preview, the Chiefs will visit the Saints in a Week 15 matchup at the Superdome.

Brady will again be in the national spotlight on Oct. 18, when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers visit the Bucs in a Week 6 matchup on FOX. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship Game last season, but that didn’t stop the Packers from drafting his heir apparent, Jordan Love, of Utah State. Brady will face Mahomes in Tampa in Week 12 on CBS.

One-time Brady understudy Jimmy Garoppolo will face off against Rodgers in a rematch of last season’s conference title game – won by the 49ers, who advanced to Super Bowl LIV before losing to the Chiefs. The Packers visit the 49ers in a Thursday Night Football matchup on Nov. 5. Garoppolo and the 49ers will visit the Patriots, who are expected to go with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as Brady’s successor, in an Oct. 25 matchup on CBS.

A Rodgers-Brees matchup highlights Week 3 in a Sept. 27 Sunday night game in New Orleans, followed by a Mahomes-Lamar Jackson matchup the next night in Baltimore. Jackson won last year’s MVP award, but the Ravens lost in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs at home to the Titans. A rematch of that game will be held Nov. 22 in Baltimore.

Brees and Garoppolo are set to face one another a second straight year, as the 49ers visit the Saints in a Week 10 game on FOX. Last year, the 49ers pulled out a 48-46 win over the Saints at the Superdome.

Longstanding AFC North rivals Baltimore and the Steelers will play on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Earlier in the day, the Lions host the Texans, while the NFC East rivalry between the Redskins and Cowboys will continue at AT&T Stadium.

A Dec. 6 meeting between Cincinnati and the Dolphins in Miami could feature No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who was drafted fifth overall.