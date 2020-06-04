TODAY'S PAPER
NFL stars send united message to league calling for action on racial injustice in social media video

Various NFL stars teamed up to record a message to the league regarding racism and social injustice, released Thursday, June 4, 2020.

By The Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered." The players then take turns asking the question, "What if I was George Floyd?"

The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.

"I AM George Floyd," Hopkins says.

Adams follows with: "I AM Breonna Taylor."

The video closes with the players insisting they "will not be silenced." They also demand the NFL state that it condemns "racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

