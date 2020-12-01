The NFL teams who reached the postseason with losing records

The Giants have produced some great football teams through their 96 seasons. The 2020 team isn't shaping up to be among that group.

Still, in a weak NFC East during a season shaped by pandemic, this version of Big Blue could make some history.

Sitting in first place in the division with a 4-7 record, it’s possible the Giants will become just the fifth team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a regular-season record below .500, and just the third to do so in a 16-game season.

Here’s a look at the previous teams to play in the postseason despite mediocre regular seasons.

1982 Detroit Lions (4-5)

Following the first of two NFL strikes in this decade, the ’82 season was shortened to just nine games, and the playoff field expanded to eight teams in each conference. Despite a 2-0 start to the season, the Lions went 2-5 after the strike ended in November. That was enough to earn a No. 8 seed, but the Lions ran into eventual Super Bowl champs Washington, putting up little fight in a 31-7 first-round loss.

1982 Cleveland Browns (4-5)

Another beneficiary of the expanded postseason of ’82, the Browns also claimed the final seed in the AFC after just three post-strike wins by a combined 10 points. The Browns booked a first-round matchup with the Raiders, the top seed in the AFC in their first season in Los Angeles. Cleveland hung around early, but the Raiders pulled away in the second half to win 27-10.

2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9)

Seattle survived a 2-7 stretch late in the season to snatch the NFC West title with a Week 17 victory over the Rams, and the Seahawks made their chance count. Hosting a dangerous Saints team that finished 11-5, but second in the NFC South, the Seahawks went ahead thanks to a four-TD game from Matt Hasselbeck, only for the Saints to make it a four-point game in the final quarter. Enter Marshawn Lynch, whose 67-yard touchdown run sent Seahawks fans into such a frenzy the vibrations from the stadium registered as a small earthquake. The 2010 Seahawks proved not to be earth-shattering, however, falling to the Bears a week later.

2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1)

After winning the NFC South with a 12-4 mark in 2013, the Panthers took a different path to division glory a year later. Carolina was just 3-8-1 with four games to play, including three against division foes. Four wins later, the Panthers again were NFC South champs. Unlike the year before, they had some success once the postseason began. Facing the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals, Cam Newton threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to give Carolina a lead it never came close to relinquishing. The success ended in the next round, when the Panthers lost to eventual NFC champion Seattle.