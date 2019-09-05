TODAY'S PAPER
Football

Thursday Night Football: Packers vs. Bears



The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in the first game of the NFL's 100th season on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is stopped by
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is stopped by Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a long
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a long pass in front of Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham catches a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham catches a touchdown pass in front of the Bears' Deon Bush during the first half of a game Thursday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris sacks Green Bay Packers'
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris reacts after sacking Green
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Chicago Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky runs past Green Bay
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky runs past Green Bay Packers' Raven Greene and Preston Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro kicks 1 field goal
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro kicks 1 field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd is congratulated by Khalil
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd is congratulated by Khalil Mack after sacking Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears fan Darcie Lynch celebrates winning two
Photo Credit: AP/Doug Benc

Chicago Bears fan Darcie Lynch celebrates winning two free tickets to the opening game between the Bears and the Green Bay Packers during the NFL Experience on opening day of the NFL season Thursday in Chicago.

Former Chicago Bear great, Richard Dent signs autographs
Photo Credit: AP/Doug Benc

Former Chicago Bear great, Richard Dent signs autographs during the NFL Experience on opening day of the NFL season on Thursday in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers open the 100th NFL season playing the Chicgao Bears.

Chicago Bears fan Jacqueline Brennan poses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Doug Benc

Chicago Bears fan Jacqueline Brennan poses for a photo during the NFL Experience on opening day of the NFL season Thursday in Chicago.

Fans tailgate outside Soldier Field before an NFL
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Fans tailgate outside Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Chicago.

A large bobblehead of Mike Ditka is seen
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

A large bobblehead of Mike Ditka is seen at Soldier Field before a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Chicago.

Green Bay Packer fans pose with a giant
Photo Credit: AP/Doug Benc

Green Bay Packer fans pose with a giant Packer helmet during the NFL Experience on opening day of the NFL season Thursday in Chicago.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before a
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears Thursday in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears Thursday in Chicago.

Bears quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Mitchell Trubisky with
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nuccio DiNuzzo

Bears quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Mitchell Trubisky with teammates before a game against the Packers at Soldier Field on Thursday in Chicago.

