The NFL continues to plan for a full season with fans in attendance at all stadiums, but in the event the coronavirus pandemic limits the number of games played and/or fans being able to attend them, the league has formulated a ticket refund policy in the event games are canceled or attendance is reduced or eliminated entirely.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday, outlining the procedures for potential cancellations or restricted fan attendance. The memo, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, states that “if a game is canceled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”

He added that the “policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans.”

The league will announce its schedule Thursday night. While the NFL has contingency plans in the event conditions preclude the season from proceeding in its entirety, the schedule announcement will include the full 16-game regular-season format. The Super Bowl is currently set for Feb. 4, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“In preparing for all elements of the 2020 season, including the schedule release, we have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations,” Goodell wrote. “We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the [2020] off-season program and the draft.”

Goodell also said the ticket refund policies “will offer a uniform, baseline approach that recognizes current conditions and accommodates fan interests and concerns. We have also worked with the League’s licensed ticketing partners to understand their individual refund policies with respect to NFL game tickets transacted on their platforms, and to drive as much consistency as possible with club policies.”