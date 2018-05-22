ATLANTA — NFL director of officiating Al Riveron said Tuesday that there will be no adjustment period for players involving a new rule that makes it illegal for any player to lower his head to initiate contact.

“No grace period,” Riveron told reporters during a briefing at the NFL owners’ meetings. “There’s no leniency. This is going to happen now.”

League owners in March unanimously agreed to the new rule as a way to help reduce concussions. The rule applies to all players anywhere on the field.

“Lowering you head. We have to get it out [of the game],” Riveron said.

Any player is subject to ejection if he commits an egregious foul, but Riveron doesn’t expect there will be a flurry of players being removed from games.

“It’s not going to be an ejection-fest, I guarantee you,” he said.

Riveron said only a handful of plays from last season reviewed by the league’s officiating department and the NFL competition committee would have resulted in ejection. But if there is a situation that warrants a player being banished from a game, it will happen almost immediately after the play in question and in consultation with the officiating department in New York. Riveron or someone from his staff would review the play in question before determining if a player should be ejected.

Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said coaches will be responsible for teaching proper techniques to make sure players keep their heads up at almost all times. In cases where a player lowers his head to defend himself from contact, he will not be penalized, since he is not initiating contact, according to Riveron.

“There will be plays where players lower their head to defend themselves,” he said. “That’s not a foul.”

Riveron hopes the NFL’s emphasis on requiring players to not use their helmets as weapons will spread throughout the game of football.

“This has to go to the NCAA, high school and the youth leagues,” he said. “It’s a culture change, and we’re taking responsibility.”